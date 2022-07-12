ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] Is Currently -1.63 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

ON Semiconductor Corporation [NASDAQ: ON] loss -1.63% or -0.87 points to close at $52.60 with a heavy trading volume of 7488275 shares. The company report on June 3, 2022 that Keurig Dr Pepper, VICI Properties and ON Semiconductor Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P Dow Jones Indices (“S&P DJI”) will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 indices:.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) will replace Cerner Corp. (NASD: CERN) in the S&P 500 prior to the open of trading on Wednesday, June 8. S&P 500 constituent Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL) is acquiring Cerner in a deal expected to be completed soon.

It opened the trading session at $52.97, the shares rose to $53.59 and dropped to $52.38, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ON points out that the company has recorded -21.78% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -54.66% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 8.78M shares, ON reached to a volume of 7488275 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ON shares is $71.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ON stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for ON Semiconductor Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $55 to $69. The new note on the price target was released on February 08, 2022, representing the official price target for ON Semiconductor Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $70 to $73, while Truist kept a Buy rating on ON stock. On February 08, 2022, analysts increased their price target for ON shares from 75 to 80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ON Semiconductor Corporation is set at 2.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for ON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for ON in the course of the last twelve months was 14.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

Trading performance analysis for ON stock

ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.30. With this latest performance, ON shares dropped by -17.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.33 for ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.57, while it was recorded at 50.60 for the last single week of trading, and 57.24 for the last 200 days.

ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.38 and a Gross Margin at +38.80. ON Semiconductor Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.98.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.04.

ON Semiconductor Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ON. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ON Semiconductor Corporation go to 20.77%.

An analysis of insider ownership at ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]

There are presently around $20,861 million, or 95.70% of ON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ON stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 42,612,473, which is approximately 3.279% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 41,662,400 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.19 billion in ON stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.77 billion in ON stock with ownership of nearly -19.983% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ON Semiconductor Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 368 institutional holders increased their position in ON Semiconductor Corporation [NASDAQ:ON] by around 39,479,367 shares. Additionally, 333 investors decreased positions by around 47,670,053 shares, while 99 investors held positions by with 309,452,381 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 396,601,801 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ON stock had 109 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,092,893 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 4,309,398 shares during the same period.