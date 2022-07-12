New Gold Inc. [NGD] Revenue clocked in at $979.20 million, down -36.00% YTD: What’s Next?

New Gold Inc. [AMEX: NGD] stock went on a downward path that fall over -7.69% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -13.51%. The company report on July 11, 2022 that New Gold Reports Second Quarter Operational Results and Provides Update on 2022 Operational Outlook.

Provides Notice of Release of Second Quarter Financial Results.

Over the last 12 months, NGD stock dropped by -45.45%. The average equity rating for NGD stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $882.84 million, with 681.30 million shares outstanding and 680.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.68M shares, NGD stock reached a trading volume of 5177137 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on New Gold Inc. [NGD]:

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for New Gold Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $1.75 to $1.50. The new note on the price target was released on September 08, 2021, representing the official price target for New Gold Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New Gold Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for NGD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for NGD in the course of the last twelve months was 9.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.70.

NGD Stock Performance Analysis:

New Gold Inc. [NGD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.51. With this latest performance, NGD shares dropped by -30.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NGD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.98 for New Gold Inc. [NGD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2712, while it was recorded at 1.0580 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5022 for the last 200 days.

Insight into New Gold Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and New Gold Inc. [NGD] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.13 and a Gross Margin at +21.19. New Gold Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.78.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.88.

New Gold Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

NGD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NGD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for New Gold Inc. go to 8.65%.

New Gold Inc. [NGD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $215 million, or 60.90% of NGD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NGD stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 69,315,986, which is approximately 6.754% of the company’s market cap and around 0.26% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 16,612,687 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.95 million in NGD stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $15.58 million in NGD stock with ownership of nearly -0.803% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in New Gold Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 75 institutional holders increased their position in New Gold Inc. [AMEX:NGD] by around 27,784,626 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 17,926,259 shares, while 59 investors held positions by with 178,580,458 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 224,291,343 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NGD stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,727,837 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 8,076,534 shares during the same period.