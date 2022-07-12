Netflix Inc. [NFLX] stock Reiterated by Barclays analyst, price target now $170

Netflix Inc. [NASDAQ: NFLX] price plunged by -5.15 percent to reach at -$9.64. The company report on June 15, 2022 that Netflix to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) today announced it will post its second quarter 2022 financial results and business outlook on its investor relations website at http://ir.netflix.net on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at approximately 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time. At that time, the company will issue a brief advisory release via newswire containing a link to the second quarter 2022 financial results and letter to shareholders on its website.

A video interview with Netflix co-CEO Reed Hastings, co-CEO & Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos, Chief Financial Officer Spence Neumann, COO & Chief Product Officer Greg Peters and VP, IR & Corporate Development Spencer Wang will be available at 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time. The discussion will be moderated by Doug Anmuth, JPMorgan, with questions submitted via email. Questions from investors should be submitted as well in advance as possible for inclusion to douglas.anmuth@jpmorgan.com..

A sum of 6029293 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 13.91M shares. Netflix Inc. shares reached a high of $184.99 and dropped to a low of $176.89 until finishing in the latest session at $177.34.

The one-year NFLX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 39.67. The average equity rating for NFLX stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Netflix Inc. [NFLX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NFLX shares is $293.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NFLX stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Netflix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 06, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Netflix Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $265 to $186, while Goldman kept a Sell rating on NFLX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Netflix Inc. is set at 9.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for NFLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.36.

NFLX Stock Performance Analysis:

Netflix Inc. [NFLX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.45. With this latest performance, NFLX shares dropped by -12.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NFLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.41 for Netflix Inc. [NFLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 185.81, while it was recorded at 184.71 for the last single week of trading, and 425.62 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Netflix Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Netflix Inc. [NFLX] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.86 and a Gross Margin at +41.64. Netflix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.23.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 38.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.20.

Netflix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

NFLX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NFLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Netflix Inc. go to 11.65%.

Netflix Inc. [NFLX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $62,223 million, or 80.50% of NFLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NFLX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 34,238,277, which is approximately 2.02% of the company’s market cap and around 1.49% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 27,947,337 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.96 billion in NFLX stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $3.33 billion in NFLX stock with ownership of nearly -27.651% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Netflix Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,097 institutional holders increased their position in Netflix Inc. [NASDAQ:NFLX] by around 32,996,074 shares. Additionally, 1,021 investors decreased positions by around 42,862,248 shares, while 222 investors held positions by with 275,012,684 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 350,871,006 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NFLX stock had 187 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,408,126 shares, while 365 institutional investors sold positions of 6,455,765 shares during the same period.