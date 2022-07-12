Macquarie slashes price target on Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] – find out why.

Trip.com Group Limited [NASDAQ: TCOM] closed the trading session at $24.51 on 07/11/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $23.875, while the highest price level was $24.85. The company report on July 1, 2022 that Trip.com Group Announces Changes in Board Composition.

Trip.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: TCOM; HKEX: 9961) (“Trip.com Group” or the “Company”), a leading one-stop travel service provider of accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and corporate travel management, today announced that Dr. Dou Shen, a director nominated by Baidu Inc. (Nasdaq: BIDU; HKEX: 9888) (“Baidu”), has tendered his resignation as a director of the Company, effective on July 1, 2022, and that Mr. Junjie He, a senior vice president of Baidu Inc., has been appointed as a successor director of Trip.com Group following Dr. Dou Shen’s resignation.

Mr. Junjie He joined Baidu in June 2019. Currently serving as a senior vice president of Baidu, Mr. He was appointed as the leader, and be in full charge, of the Mobile Ecosystem Group (MEG) in May 2022. Prior to his current position, Mr. He oversaw Baidu’s M&A (Mergers & Acquisition), SIM (Strategic Investment Management), SOM (Sales Operation and Management), and FP&A (Financial Planning & Analysis) departments. Prior to joining Baidu, he had rich working experience with investment firms including China International Capital Corporation (CICC), CITIC Private Equity, Warburg Pincus and Tibet Langrun Capital. Mr. He currently also serves on the board of directors of iQIYI, Inc. (Nasdaq: IQ). Mr. He obtained his bachelor’s degree from the Guanghua School of Management, Peking University in 2007.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -0.45 percent and weekly performance of -11.80 percent. The stock has been moved at -2.70 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.35 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 9.57 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.99M shares, TCOM reached to a volume of 6383326 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TCOM shares is $32.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TCOM stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for Trip.com Group Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Trip.com Group Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $33, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on TCOM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Trip.com Group Limited is set at 1.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for TCOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.98.

TCOM stock trade performance evaluation

Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.80. With this latest performance, TCOM shares dropped by -3.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TCOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.93 for Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.70, while it was recorded at 25.64 for the last single week of trading, and 25.47 for the last 200 days.

Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Trip.com Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TCOM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Trip.com Group Limited go to 73.64%.

Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $9,390 million, or 57.00% of TCOM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TCOM stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 35,670,937, which is approximately -8.99% of the company’s market cap and around 4.00% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 30,222,865 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $740.76 million in TCOM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $623.94 million in TCOM stock with ownership of nearly 18.056% of the company’s market capitalization.

155 institutional holders increased their position in Trip.com Group Limited [NASDAQ:TCOM] by around 46,967,768 shares. Additionally, 147 investors decreased positions by around 64,057,556 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 272,080,708 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 383,106,032 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TCOM stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,394,853 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 14,175,591 shares during the same period.