Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] Revenue clocked in at $19.33 billion, down -14.82% YTD: What’s Next?

Lumen Technologies Inc. [NYSE: LUMN] price plunged by -1.11 percent to reach at -$0.12. The company report on July 7, 2022 that Brightspeed Announces Initial Fiber Build Markets for Louisiana.

Next-Gen Fiber Network to Reach up to 14,000 Potential Customers in Louisiana by End of 2023.

Brightspeed today announced that it will deliver, by the end of 2023, up to 14,000 new fiber passings in the first phase of its fiber optics network build in the state of Louisiana. Brightspeed plans to achieve an additional 14,000 fiber passings in the state in subsequent years of its build plan, for a total of up to 28,000 fiber-enabled locations in Louisiana.

A sum of 8058968 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 12.19M shares. Lumen Technologies Inc. shares reached a high of $10.93 and dropped to a low of $10.68 until finishing in the latest session at $10.69.

The one-year LUMN stock forecast points to a potential downside of -2.79. The average equity rating for LUMN stock is currently 3.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LUMN shares is $10.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LUMN stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Lumen Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Lumen Technologies Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lumen Technologies Inc. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for LUMN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for LUMN in the course of the last twelve months was 4.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

LUMN Stock Performance Analysis:

Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.04. With this latest performance, LUMN shares dropped by -8.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LUMN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.71 for Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.16, while it was recorded at 10.88 for the last single week of trading, and 11.82 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lumen Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.77 and a Gross Margin at +35.41. Lumen Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.33.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.46.

Lumen Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,571 million, or 79.00% of LUMN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LUMN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 116,137,605, which is approximately 2.404% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 97,635,941 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.04 billion in LUMN stocks shares; and TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD, currently with $776.73 million in LUMN stock with ownership of nearly -25.293% of the company’s market capitalization.

394 institutional holders increased their position in Lumen Technologies Inc. [NYSE:LUMN] by around 65,679,857 shares. Additionally, 343 investors decreased positions by around 87,169,225 shares, while 135 investors held positions by with 648,973,847 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 801,822,929 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LUMN stock had 91 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,581,097 shares, while 96 institutional investors sold positions of 8,988,090 shares during the same period.