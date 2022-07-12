Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI] moved up 1.87: Why It’s Important

Levi Strauss & Co. [NYSE: LEVI] traded at a high on 07/11/22, posting a 1.87 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $16.89. The company report on July 7, 2022 that Levi Strauss & Co. Reports Second-Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

REPORTED NET REVENUES OF $1.5B INCREASES 15%, UP 20% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY VS. Q2 2021.

OPERATING INCOME WAS $76M; ADJUSTED EBIT WAS $145M, UP 27% VS. Q2 2021.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4421988 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Levi Strauss & Co. stands at 4.93% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.00%.

The market cap for LEVI stock reached $6.63 billion, with 397.88 million shares outstanding and 46.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.90M shares, LEVI reached a trading volume of 4421988 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LEVI shares is $26.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LEVI stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Levi Strauss & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $32 to $28. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Levi Strauss & Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $30 to $32, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on LEVI stock. On January 14, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for LEVI shares from 34 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Levi Strauss & Co. is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for LEVI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for LEVI in the course of the last twelve months was 24.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has LEVI stock performed recently?

Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.50. With this latest performance, LEVI shares dropped by -11.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LEVI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.19 for Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.42, while it was recorded at 16.39 for the last single week of trading, and 21.79 for the last 200 days.

Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.03 and a Gross Margin at +57.57. Levi Strauss & Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.60.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 37.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.59.

Levi Strauss & Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LEVI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Levi Strauss & Co. go to 5.30%.

Insider trade positions for Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI]

There are presently around $1,246 million, or 80.00% of LEVI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LEVI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,891,568, which is approximately -2.109% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; PARNASSUS INVESTMENTS, LLC, holding 6,480,060 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $109.45 million in LEVI stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $107.5 million in LEVI stock with ownership of nearly 20.548% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Levi Strauss & Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 133 institutional holders increased their position in Levi Strauss & Co. [NYSE:LEVI] by around 12,208,756 shares. Additionally, 109 investors decreased positions by around 13,250,248 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 48,302,366 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 73,761,370 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LEVI stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,717,809 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 3,737,625 shares during the same period.