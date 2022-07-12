Keefe Bruyette slashes price target on Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] – find out why.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NYSE: NLY] loss -0.33% or -0.02 points to close at $6.12 with a heavy trading volume of 27260445 shares. The company report on July 6, 2022 that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Announces Dates of Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Conference Call.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) (“Annaly” or the “Company”) announced today that it will release its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 after the market close on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. The Company will conduct a conference call and audio webcast to discuss the results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Participants are encouraged to pre-register for the conference call to receive a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Pre-registration may be completed by accessing the Pre-Registration link found on the homepage or “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.annaly.com, or by using the following link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10168431/f37809757b.

It opened the trading session at $6.14, the shares rose to $6.17 and dropped to $6.08, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NLY points out that the company has recorded -22.92% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -12.29% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 34.68M shares, NLY reached to a volume of 27260445 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NLY shares is $6.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NLY stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Annaly Capital Management Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $8.75 to $7.25. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Annaly Capital Management Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Annaly Capital Management Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for NLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.61.

Trading performance analysis for NLY stock

Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.55. With this latest performance, NLY shares dropped by -8.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.59 for Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.36, while it was recorded at 6.12 for the last single week of trading, and 7.46 for the last 200 days.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] shares currently have an operating margin of +390.22 and a Gross Margin at +96.72. Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +318.42.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.89.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Annaly Capital Management Inc. go to -4.99%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY]

There are presently around $3,894 million, or 42.10% of NLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NLY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 132,287,354, which is approximately 2.852% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 100,086,175 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $612.53 million in NLY stocks shares; and ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC, currently with $246.38 million in NLY stock with ownership of nearly 90.532% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Annaly Capital Management Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 372 institutional holders increased their position in Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NYSE:NLY] by around 61,042,362 shares. Additionally, 327 investors decreased positions by around 39,399,488 shares, while 135 investors held positions by with 535,837,681 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 636,279,531 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NLY stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,995,289 shares, while 99 institutional investors sold positions of 10,508,090 shares during the same period.