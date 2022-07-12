Iterum Therapeutics plc [ITRM] fell -13.99% so far this year. What now?

Iterum Therapeutics plc [NASDAQ: ITRM] gained 40.42% on the last trading session, reaching $0.34 price per share at the time. The company report on July 11, 2022 that Iterum Therapeutics Announces Special Protocol Assessment (SPA) Agreement With the FDA.

–SPA supports protocol for Phase 3 Clinical Trial of Oral Sulopenem for the treatment of Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infections–.

Iterum Therapeutics plc represents 182.90 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $57.99 million with the latest information. ITRM stock price has been found in the range of $0.29 to $0.4678.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.17M shares, ITRM reached a trading volume of 157406428 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Iterum Therapeutics plc [ITRM]:

Gabelli & Co have made an estimate for Iterum Therapeutics plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 28, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Iterum Therapeutics plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7 to $2, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on ITRM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Iterum Therapeutics plc is set at 0.04 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.44.

Trading performance analysis for ITRM stock

Iterum Therapeutics plc [ITRM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 57.92. With this latest performance, ITRM shares gained by 42.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ITRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.44 for Iterum Therapeutics plc [ITRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2288, while it was recorded at 0.2465 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3856 for the last 200 days.

Iterum Therapeutics plc [ITRM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Iterum Therapeutics plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.60 and a Current Ratio set at 7.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Iterum Therapeutics plc [ITRM]

There are presently around $2 million, or 3.50% of ITRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ITRM stocks are: CANAAN PARTNERS X LLC with ownership of 1,733,170, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; NEW LEAF VENTURE PARTNERS, L.L.C., holding 1,456,303 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.49 million in ITRM stocks shares; and FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, currently with $0.13 million in ITRM stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Iterum Therapeutics plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Iterum Therapeutics plc [NASDAQ:ITRM] by around 184,535 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 1,651,262 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 3,253,377 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,089,174 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ITRM stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 31,480 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 1,456,169 shares during the same period.