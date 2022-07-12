Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR] stock Initiated by CapitalOne analyst, price target now $33

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [NYSE: HR] closed the trading session at $25.50 on 07/11/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $25.305, while the highest price level was $25.87. The company report on July 8, 2022 that Healthcare Realty Trust Reports Progress on Asset Sales and Joint Venture Transactions.

Both ISS and Glass Lewis recommend that Healthcare Realty shareholders vote “FOR” the transaction with HTA at upcoming July 15 special meeting.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE: HR) (“Healthcare Realty” or the “Company”) today provided an update regarding its strategic combination with Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE: HTA) (“HTA”). As previously announced, the transaction consideration includes a stock exchange ratio of 1:1 and a special cash dividend of $4.82 per share to HTA shareholders which totals $1.1 billion.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -19.41 percent and weekly performance of -8.47 percent. The stock has been moved at -20.73 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.14 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -9.25 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.44M shares, HR reached to a volume of 5423552 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HR shares is $32.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HR stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CapitalOne have made an estimate for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg dropped their target price from $35 to $32. The new note on the price target was released on May 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $33, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on HR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for HR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10.

HR stock trade performance evaluation

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.47. With this latest performance, HR shares dropped by -8.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.98 for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.81, while it was recorded at 26.01 for the last single week of trading, and 29.75 for the last 200 days.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.29 and a Gross Margin at +22.41. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.25.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.62.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated go to 10.00%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,116 million, or 76.00% of HR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,207,069, which is approximately 2.707% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,987,221 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $535.17 million in HR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $224.01 million in HR stock with ownership of nearly 10.997% of the company’s market capitalization.

167 institutional holders increased their position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [NYSE:HR] by around 38,141,812 shares. Additionally, 149 investors decreased positions by around 20,009,013 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 103,245,763 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 161,396,588 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HR stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,064,828 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 2,134,431 shares during the same period.