For BlackBerry Limited [BB], Analyst sees a rise to $7. What next?

BlackBerry Limited [NYSE: BB] plunged by -$0.23 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $5.94 during the day while it closed the day at $5.71. The company report on July 6, 2022 that Volkswagen Group Software Powerhouse CARIAD Selects BlackBerry QNX for its Software Platform.

QNX technology will help power CARIAD’s software stack for automated driving.

– BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced that CARIAD, the Volkswagen Group’s software company has selected BlackBerry® QNX® technology as one component of its software platform VW.OS. Announced as part of Volkswagen Group’s NEW AUTO strategy, CARIAD is developing a unified software platform that consists of VW.OS, the Volkswagen Cloud VW.AC and a scalable, unified end-to-end electronic architecture. The platform will be available for Volkswagen Group brands from the middle of the decade.

BlackBerry Limited stock has also gained 4.77% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BB stock has declined by -15.66% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -34.97% and lost -38.93% year-on date.

The market cap for BB stock reached $3.35 billion, with 576.88 million shares outstanding and 566.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.99M shares, BB reached a trading volume of 5330654 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about BlackBerry Limited [BB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BB shares is $8.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BB stock is a recommendation set at 3.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for BlackBerry Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 21, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 18, 2021, representing the official price target for BlackBerry Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BlackBerry Limited is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for BB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.13.

BB stock trade performance evaluation

BlackBerry Limited [BB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.77. With this latest performance, BB shares dropped by -6.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.42 for BlackBerry Limited [BB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.70, while it was recorded at 5.84 for the last single week of trading, and 7.85 for the last 200 days.

BlackBerry Limited [BB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BlackBerry Limited [BB] shares currently have an operating margin of -29.81 and a Gross Margin at +42.06. BlackBerry Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.67.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.44.

BlackBerry Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

BlackBerry Limited [BB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,239 million, or 56.60% of BB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BB stocks are: FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD/ CAN with ownership of 46,724,700, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 11.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 39,124,922 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $223.4 million in BB stocks shares; and ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH, currently with $143.85 million in BB stock with ownership of nearly -0.092% of the company’s market capitalization.

112 institutional holders increased their position in BlackBerry Limited [NYSE:BB] by around 15,255,410 shares. Additionally, 134 investors decreased positions by around 18,863,160 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 182,947,407 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 217,065,977 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BB stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,404,273 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 1,654,998 shares during the same period.