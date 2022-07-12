For Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA], Analyst sees a drop to $2. What next?

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: AKBA] plunged by -$0.04 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $0.46 during the day while it closed the day at $0.42. The company report on July 5, 2022 that Akebia Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKBA), a biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease, granted two newly-hired employees options to purchase an aggregate of 4,000 shares of Akebia’s common stock on June 30, 2022, as inducements material to each such employee entering into employment with Akebia. The options were granted in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The options have an exercise price of $0.35 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Akebia’s common stock on the grant date. Each stock option vests over four years, with 25% of the shares vesting on the first anniversary of the grant date and the remaining 75% of shares vesting quarterly thereafter, in each case, subject to the new employee’s continued service with Akebia. Each stock option has a 10-year term and is subject to the terms and conditions of Akebia’s inducement award program and a stock option agreement covering the grant.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. stock has also gained 8.05% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AKBA stock has declined by -22.38% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -81.40% and lost -81.40% year-on date.

The market cap for AKBA stock reached $75.65 million, with 183.53 million shares outstanding and 181.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.06M shares, AKBA reached a trading volume of 5318972 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AKBA shares is $1.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AKBA stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $6 to $2, while Mizuho kept a Neutral rating on AKBA stock. On March 31, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for AKBA shares from 10 to 2.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for AKBA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.80.

AKBA stock trade performance evaluation

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.05. With this latest performance, AKBA shares dropped by -5.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -81.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AKBA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.25 for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3852, while it was recorded at 0.4402 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7664 for the last 200 days.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] shares currently have an operating margin of -124.23 and a Gross Margin at +27.28. Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -132.43.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -174.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -48.36.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $34 million, or 49.60% of AKBA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AKBA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,402,988, which is approximately 8.819% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,961,540 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.86 million in AKBA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.83 million in AKBA stock with ownership of nearly -2.173% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Akebia Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 56 institutional holders increased their position in Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:AKBA] by around 5,478,439 shares. Additionally, 70 investors decreased positions by around 20,956,844 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 54,906,979 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 81,342,262 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AKBA stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,011,780 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 14,033,309 shares during the same period.