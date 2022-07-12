Digital Brands Group Inc. [DBGI] Is Currently -0.85 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Digital Brands Group Inc. [NASDAQ: DBGI] slipped around 0.0 points on Monday, while shares priced at $0.21 at the close of the session, down -0.85%. The company report on June 21, 2022 that DBGI Moves to the Final Stage of Closing the Sundry Acquisition with a Modified Agreement.

The modified agreement requires less cash and equity, and the Company has received several options for financing.

Digital Brands Group, Inc. (“we”, “us”, “DBG”or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DBGI), a curated collection of luxury lifestyle, digital-first brands, today announces that the Company and Sunnyside, LLC (“Sundry”) revised their previously disclosed definitive acquisition agreement to require less cash and equity to close the transaction.

Digital Brands Group Inc. stock is now -90.87% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DBGI Stock saw the intraday high of $0.215 and lowest of $0.1956 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 6.77, which means current price is +31.19% above from all time high which was touched on 01/05/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.94M shares, DBGI reached a trading volume of 4503758 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Digital Brands Group Inc. [DBGI]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Digital Brands Group Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for DBGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.00.

How has DBGI stock performed recently?

Digital Brands Group Inc. [DBGI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.91. With this latest performance, DBGI shares gained by 20.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -91.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DBGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.07 for Digital Brands Group Inc. [DBGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2479, while it was recorded at 0.2063 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6589 for the last 200 days.

Digital Brands Group Inc. [DBGI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Digital Brands Group Inc. [DBGI] shares currently have an operating margin of -252.93 and a Gross Margin at +22.08. Digital Brands Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -426.61.

Digital Brands Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Insider trade positions for Digital Brands Group Inc. [DBGI]

There are presently around $0 million, or 4.90% of DBGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DBGI stocks are: LINDBROOK CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 718,777, which is approximately -25.426% of the company’s market cap and around 4.20% of the total institutional ownership; NORWEST VENTURE PARTNERS XII, LP, holding 664,151 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.14 million in DBGI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $75000.0 in DBGI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

8 institutional holders increased their position in Digital Brands Group Inc. [NASDAQ:DBGI] by around 65,188 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 326,448 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 1,476,837 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,868,473 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DBGI stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 39,121 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 77,632 shares during the same period.