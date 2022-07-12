Coty Inc. [COTY] fell -28.67% so far this year. What now?

Coty Inc. [NYSE: COTY] loss -2.47% on the last trading session, reaching $7.49 price per share at the time. The company report on June 13, 2022 that Coty Reaffirms Sales and Profit Guidance for Fiscal 2022.

In conjunction with its presentation and discussions tomorrow June 14th at the Deutsche Bank dbAccess Global Consumer Conference 2022, Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) reaffirms its outlook for both 4Q22 and FY22. The Company continues to expect low double digits LFL sales growth in 4Q22, with FY22 LFL sales growth at the upper end of its guidance range of low-to-mid teens. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be $900M in FY22. Adjusted EPS is on-track to be $0.23-$0.27 for FY22.

A webcast of tomorrow’s discussion at the Deutsche Bank conference will take place at 5:15 AM EST (11:15 CET) and can be accessed on Coty’s Investor Relations website (investors.coty.com).

Coty Inc. represents 838.40 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.47 billion with the latest information. COTY stock price has been found in the range of $7.44 to $7.685.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.42M shares, COTY reached a trading volume of 6412478 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Coty Inc. [COTY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COTY shares is $11.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COTY stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Coty Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 30, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Coty Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $8 to $11, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on COTY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coty Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for COTY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for COTY in the course of the last twelve months was 10.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for COTY stock

Coty Inc. [COTY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.60. With this latest performance, COTY shares gained by 4.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COTY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.94 for Coty Inc. [COTY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.18, while it was recorded at 7.77 for the last single week of trading, and 8.57 for the last 200 days.

Coty Inc. [COTY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Coty Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Coty Inc. [COTY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COTY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Coty Inc. go to -5.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Coty Inc. [COTY]

There are presently around $2,399 million, or 39.00% of COTY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COTY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 46,632,257, which is approximately 19.965% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 34,950,784 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $261.78 million in COTY stocks shares; and MELVIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $220.22 million in COTY stock with ownership of nearly -29.994% of the company’s market capitalization.

173 institutional holders increased their position in Coty Inc. [NYSE:COTY] by around 73,962,276 shares. Additionally, 143 investors decreased positions by around 54,688,714 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 191,631,207 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 320,282,197 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COTY stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,926,388 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 18,387,776 shares during the same period.