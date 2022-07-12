Citigroup lifts U.S. Bancorp [USB] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

U.S. Bancorp [NYSE: USB] slipped around -0.18 points on Monday, while shares priced at $46.35 at the close of the session, down -0.39%. The company report on June 27, 2022 that U.S. Bancorp Releases 2022 Dodd-Frank Act Stress Test Results; Receives Preliminary Stress Capital Buffer of 2.5 percent.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) commented on the results of the Federal Reserve’s Dodd-Frank Act Stress Test (“DFAST”) conducted in accordance with the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act.

Based on its strong 2022 stress test results, the company expects to be subject to a preliminary stress capital buffer (“SCB”) of 2.5 percent, unchanged from the current level, for the period beginning October 1, 2022, and ending on September 30, 2023. The Federal Reserve has stated that it expects to finalize the SCB for all firms by August 31, 2022. The SCB, when added to the Basel III Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) minimum of 4.5 percent, requires the company to maintain a CET1 ratio above 7 percent through this period. The company’s CET1 ratio was 9.8 percent as of March 31, 2022, under transitional regulatory capital requirements related to the current expected credit losses (CECL) methodology.

U.S. Bancorp stock is now -17.48% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. USB Stock saw the intraday high of $46.50 and lowest of $45.96 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 63.57, which means current price is +3.48% above from all time high which was touched on 01/13/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.53M shares, USB reached a trading volume of 4638143 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about U.S. Bancorp [USB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for USB shares is $57.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on USB stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for U.S. Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $64 to $56. The new note on the price target was released on April 08, 2022, representing the official price target for U.S. Bancorp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $66 to $64, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on USB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for U.S. Bancorp is set at 1.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for USB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 29.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for USB in the course of the last twelve months was 4.68.

How has USB stock performed recently?

U.S. Bancorp [USB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.52. With this latest performance, USB shares dropped by -10.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.16 for U.S. Bancorp [USB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.79, while it was recorded at 46.52 for the last single week of trading, and 55.41 for the last 200 days.

U.S. Bancorp [USB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and U.S. Bancorp [USB] shares currently have an operating margin of +44.84. U.S. Bancorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.96.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.41.

Earnings analysis for U.S. Bancorp [USB]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for USB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for U.S. Bancorp go to 5.38%.

Insider trade positions for U.S. Bancorp [USB]

There are presently around $52,125 million, or 77.10% of USB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of USB stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 126,417,887, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 111,805,389 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.18 billion in USB stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.52 billion in USB stock with ownership of nearly 1.925% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in U.S. Bancorp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 792 institutional holders increased their position in U.S. Bancorp [NYSE:USB] by around 61,204,949 shares. Additionally, 776 investors decreased positions by around 51,541,219 shares, while 304 investors held positions by with 1,011,859,733 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,124,605,901 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. USB stock had 99 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,555,877 shares, while 126 institutional investors sold positions of 5,761,630 shares during the same period.