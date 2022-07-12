Citigroup lifts Gevo Inc. [GEVO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Gevo Inc. [NASDAQ: GEVO] plunged by -$0.15 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $2.4699 during the day while it closed the day at $2.34. The company report on July 6, 2022 that EnerCom Announces Company One-on-One Meeting Requests Opened Now for Qualified Investors for EnerCom Denver – The Energy Investment Conference Hosted in Denver, August 7-10, 2022.

Gevo Inc. stock has also loss -0.85% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GEVO stock has declined by -48.91% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -44.81% and lost -45.33% year-on date.

The market cap for GEVO stock reached $479.56 million, with 201.93 million shares outstanding and 194.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.50M shares, GEVO reached a trading volume of 7141732 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Gevo Inc. [GEVO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GEVO shares is $15.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GEVO stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Gevo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Gevo Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gevo Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for GEVO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 532.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.51.

GEVO stock trade performance evaluation

Gevo Inc. [GEVO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.85. With this latest performance, GEVO shares dropped by -24.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GEVO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.81 for Gevo Inc. [GEVO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.24, while it was recorded at 2.41 for the last single week of trading, and 4.55 for the last 200 days.

Gevo Inc. [GEVO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Gevo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 18.50 and a Current Ratio set at 18.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Gevo Inc. [GEVO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GEVO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gevo Inc. go to 25.00%.

Gevo Inc. [GEVO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $183 million, or 44.60% of GEVO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GEVO stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 23,830,761, which is approximately 27.691% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,032,291 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $32.84 million in GEVO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $25.06 million in GEVO stock with ownership of nearly 1.677% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gevo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 50 institutional holders increased their position in Gevo Inc. [NASDAQ:GEVO] by around 9,719,092 shares. Additionally, 70 investors decreased positions by around 10,494,281 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 58,167,069 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 78,380,442 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GEVO stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,733,366 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 5,103,132 shares during the same period.