Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE] is 42.35% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Cenovus Energy Inc. [NYSE: CVE] traded at a low on 07/11/22, posting a -3.00 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $17.48. The company report on June 21, 2022 that Cenovus announces significant commitment to education and recognition for Indigenous people across Canada.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) today announced a new and significant commitment to Indspire that will support initiatives across Canada aimed at enhancing education and recognizing the outstanding achievements of Indigenous people. Cenovus will donate $1 million over four years, becoming a partner with Indspire, an Indigenous national charity that invests in the education of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis people.

“We have supported the creation of long-term economic and social value for Indigenous communities, and provided meaningful opportunities since Cenovus was created more than a decade ago,” said Trent Zacharias, Cenovus’s Director, Community & Indigenous Affairs. “This partnership is an opportunity to further directly invest in supporting education initiatives that can bring sustained change for Indigenous people and their communities across Canada, and contribute to advancing overall reconciliation. It’s also our way of recognizing and honouring the rich history and contributions of Indigenous people in Canada during National Indigenous History Month.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9729207 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Cenovus Energy Inc. stands at 5.84% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.67%.

The market cap for CVE stock reached $34.53 billion, with 1.99 billion shares outstanding and 1.42 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.94M shares, CVE reached a trading volume of 9729207 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVE shares is $23.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Cenovus Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Cenovus Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cenovus Energy Inc. is set at 1.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVE in the course of the last twelve months was 12.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has CVE stock performed recently?

Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.76. With this latest performance, CVE shares dropped by -28.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 91.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.39 for Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.61, while it was recorded at 17.69 for the last single week of trading, and 15.54 for the last 200 days.

Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.55 and a Gross Margin at +12.38. Cenovus Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.27.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.33.

Cenovus Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Insider trade positions for Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE]

There are presently around $17,932 million, or 73.10% of CVE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVE stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 121,416,869, which is approximately -35.44% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 108,688,286 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.9 billion in CVE stocks shares; and CONOCOPHILLIPS, currently with $1.59 billion in CVE stock with ownership of nearly -35.382% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cenovus Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 200 institutional holders increased their position in Cenovus Energy Inc. [NYSE:CVE] by around 182,873,004 shares. Additionally, 116 investors decreased positions by around 164,334,959 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 678,639,259 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,025,847,222 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVE stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 30,854,984 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 2,194,287 shares during the same period.