Cantor Fitzgerald lifts Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [NASDAQ: ACB] loss -9.35% or -0.13 points to close at $1.26 with a heavy trading volume of 9904526 shares. The company report on June 3, 2022 that Aurora Cannabis Repurchases US$20 Million of Convertible Notes.

Aurora Further Strengthens Balance Sheet with Accretive Debt Reduction.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (“Aurora” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company defining the future of cannabinoids worldwide, today announced that it has repurchased an aggregate of approximately $25.3 million (US$20 million) principal amount of its convertible senior notes (“Notes”) at a total cost, including accrued interest, of $24.3 million (US$19.2 million) in cash.

It opened the trading session at $1.38, the shares rose to $1.41 and dropped to $1.26, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ACB points out that the company has recorded -76.54% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -4.13% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 9.93M shares, ACB reached to a volume of 9904526 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]:

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 24, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Aurora Cannabis Inc. stock. On September 03, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for ACB shares from 7.49 to 6.78.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aurora Cannabis Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.42.

Trading performance analysis for ACB stock

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.67. With this latest performance, ACB shares dropped by -19.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -76.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.77 for Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.0232, while it was recorded at 1.3700 for the last single week of trading, and 4.4771 for the last 200 days.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.80 and a Current Ratio set at 5.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]

There are presently around $48 million, or 25.72% of ACB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACB stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 9,929,796, which is approximately -13.17% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,346,189 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.0 million in ACB stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $4.07 million in ACB stock with ownership of nearly 105.392% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aurora Cannabis Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 95 institutional holders increased their position in Aurora Cannabis Inc. [NASDAQ:ACB] by around 9,991,937 shares. Additionally, 92 investors decreased positions by around 6,742,890 shares, while 121 investors held positions by with 21,369,468 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,104,295 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACB stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 811,479 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 1,874,690 shares during the same period.