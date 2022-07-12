BofA Securities slashes price target on Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] – find out why.

Johnson Controls International plc [NYSE: JCI] closed the trading session at $47.09 on 07/11/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $46.52, while the highest price level was $47.72. The company report on July 11, 2022 that Johnson Controls Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call Webcast.

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) announces the following webcast:.

What: Johnson Controls Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Conference Call.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -42.09 percent and weekly performance of -2.87 percent. The stock has been moved at -41.42 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -14.15 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -28.12 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.04M shares, JCI reached to a volume of 4476490 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]:

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Johnson Controls International plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price from $80 to $79. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Johnson Controls International plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $93, while Mizuho analysts kept a Buy rating on JCI stock. On November 08, 2021, analysts increased their price target for JCI shares from 82 to 83.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Johnson Controls International plc is set at 1.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for JCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for JCI in the course of the last twelve months was 129.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

JCI stock trade performance evaluation

Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.87. With this latest performance, JCI shares dropped by -14.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.63 for Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.84, while it was recorded at 47.55 for the last single week of trading, and 66.38 for the last 200 days.

Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Johnson Controls International plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JCI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Johnson Controls International plc go to 17.41%.

Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $29,146 million, or 96.70% of JCI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JCI stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 62,254,487, which is approximately 1.755% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 59,426,849 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.8 billion in JCI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.79 billion in JCI stock with ownership of nearly 1.406% of the company’s market capitalization.

408 institutional holders increased their position in Johnson Controls International plc [NYSE:JCI] by around 41,087,555 shares. Additionally, 504 investors decreased positions by around 47,647,936 shares, while 164 investors held positions by with 530,199,749 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 618,935,240 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JCI stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,297,339 shares, while 134 institutional investors sold positions of 3,832,824 shares during the same period.