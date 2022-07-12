Banco Santander S.A. [SAN] is -21.58% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Banco Santander S.A. [NYSE: SAN] loss -3.01% on the last trading session, reaching $2.58 price per share at the time. The company report on June 23, 2022 that Santander Holdings USA, Inc. Provides Statement on Supervisory Stress Test Results.

Santander Holdings USA, Inc. (“SHUSA” or the “Company”) commented on the results of the Federal Reserve’s 2022 Supervisory Stress Test Results.

Based on SHUSA’s 2022 Supervisory Stress Test results, the Company’s minimum capital ratios under the Federal Reserve Board (“FRB”) severely adverse scenario ranked in the top quartile among participating banks. Additionally, the Company will be subject to the FRB’s Stressed Capital Buffer, which is expected to be finalized for all firms during August 2022. As of March 31, 2022, SHUSA’s CET1 ratio was 18.5%, well above its current regulatory CET1 requirement.

Banco Santander S.A. represents 17.05 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $43.98 billion with the latest information. SAN stock price has been found in the range of $2.57 to $2.60.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.66M shares, SAN reached a trading volume of 5069025 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Banco Santander S.A. [SAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAN shares is $4.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAN stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Banco Santander S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Banco Santander S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Banco Santander S.A. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for SAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 24.20.

Trading performance analysis for SAN stock

Banco Santander S.A. [SAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.51. With this latest performance, SAN shares dropped by -18.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.15 for Banco Santander S.A. [SAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.90, while it was recorded at 2.64 for the last single week of trading, and 3.35 for the last 200 days.

Banco Santander S.A. [SAN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Banco Santander S.A. [SAN] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.60. Banco Santander S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.29.

Return on Total Capital for SAN is now 2.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.93. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Banco Santander S.A. [SAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 557.19. Additionally, SAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 407.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Banco Santander S.A. [SAN] managed to generate an average of $41,224 per employee.

An analysis of insider ownership at Banco Santander S.A. [SAN]

There are presently around $858 million, or 2.00% of SAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SAN stocks are: FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 137,921,918, which is approximately 6.29% of the company’s market cap and around 21.00% of the total institutional ownership; MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, holding 19,563,001 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $50.47 million in SAN stocks shares; and MONDRIAN INVESTMENT PARTNERS LTD, currently with $43.33 million in SAN stock with ownership of nearly 7.015% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Banco Santander S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 155 institutional holders increased their position in Banco Santander S.A. [NYSE:SAN] by around 39,147,860 shares. Additionally, 116 investors decreased positions by around 32,892,808 shares, while 80 investors held positions by with 260,539,428 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 332,580,096 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SAN stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,509,318 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 4,031,326 shares during the same period.