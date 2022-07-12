American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] Revenue clocked in at $5.03 billion, down -53.16% YTD: What’s Next?

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [NYSE: AEO] closed the trading session at $11.86 on 07/11/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $11.49, while the highest price level was $11.905. The company report on June 28, 2022 that The It Gets Better Project Announces Recipients of $500K Grant Initiative Benefiting LGBTQ+ Youth.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

With Support from American Eagle and Aerie, 50 Grants Will Be Distributed Across the US in Largest Grant Initiative from It Get Better To Date.

Today, the It Gets Better Project, the world’s largest storytelling effort to uplift LGBTQ+ youth, announced the recipients of their school-based grant initiative, 50 States. 50 Grants. 5,000 Voices. Through this initiative, middle and/or high schools in every US state, including US territories, were given the opportunity to submit a proposal for a grant of up to $10K to fund new school projects with the aim of uplifting and supporting the wellbeing of local LGBTQ+ students. Grant opportunities were made possible by the generous support of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) through American Eagle and Aerie customer donations from all 50 states via their Real Rewards loyalty program, as well as in-store pin-pad promotion during Pride Month 2021.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -53.16 percent and weekly performance of 3.76 percent. The stock has been moved at -51.33 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -7.92 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -25.22 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.77M shares, AEO reached to a volume of 6374779 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEO shares is $16.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEO stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $22 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on May 31, 2022, representing the official price target for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $20 to $15, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on AEO stock. On May 23, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for AEO shares from 39 to 14.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.35.

AEO stock trade performance evaluation

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.76. With this latest performance, AEO shares dropped by -7.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.53 for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.98, while it was recorded at 11.72 for the last single week of trading, and 20.24 for the last 200 days.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. go to 3.54%.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,157 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEO stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 25,169,977, which is approximately 0.121% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P., holding 21,929,395 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $260.08 million in AEO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $230.05 million in AEO stock with ownership of nearly -4.177% of the company’s market capitalization.

170 institutional holders increased their position in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [NYSE:AEO] by around 20,858,765 shares. Additionally, 176 investors decreased positions by around 22,499,904 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 138,517,962 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 181,876,631 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEO stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,871,537 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 13,723,675 shares during the same period.