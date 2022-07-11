Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] Is Currently -19.71 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Upstart Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: UPST] loss -19.71% on the last trading session, reaching $27.09 price per share at the time. The company report on July 7, 2022 that Upstart Announces Preliminary Unaudited Q2’22 Financial Results.

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST), a leading artificial intelligence (AI) lending marketplace, today announced preliminary unaudited financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2022. Upstart also announced that its final second quarter fiscal year 2022 business and financial results will be released on Monday, August 8, 2022 after the market close.

Upstart Holdings Inc. represents 84.23 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.86 billion with the latest information. UPST stock price has been found in the range of $26.00 to $27.61.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.42M shares, UPST reached a trading volume of 28658677 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UPST shares is $38.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UPST stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Upstart Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $88 to $19. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Upstart Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $255 to $41, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on UPST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Upstart Holdings Inc. is set at 4.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for UPST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.18.

Trading performance analysis for UPST stock

Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.33. With this latest performance, UPST shares dropped by -40.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -78.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UPST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.96 for Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.91, while it was recorded at 32.44 for the last single week of trading, and 146.27 for the last 200 days.

Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.60. Upstart Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.96.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.79.

Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UPST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Upstart Holdings Inc. go to 25.15%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]

There are presently around $1,095 million, or 48.20% of UPST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UPST stocks are: VULCAN VALUE PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 7,241,207, which is approximately -25.276% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,822,210 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $157.72 million in UPST stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $97.97 million in UPST stock with ownership of nearly 271.677% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Upstart Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 365 institutional holders increased their position in Upstart Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:UPST] by around 12,212,666 shares. Additionally, 173 investors decreased positions by around 13,680,575 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 14,532,724 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,425,965 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UPST stock had 126 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,087,758 shares, while 96 institutional investors sold positions of 5,929,623 shares during the same period.