Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] Is Currently -2.72 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Southwestern Energy Company [NYSE: SWN] slipped around -0.17 points on Friday, while shares priced at $6.09 at the close of the session, down -2.72%. The company report on June 28, 2022 that Omnicell, Southwestern Energy and Ormat Technologies Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Others to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P Dow Jones Indices (“S&P DJI”) will make the following changes to the S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 indices:.

S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Omnicell Inc (NASD: OMCL) will replace Coherent Inc. (NASD: COHR) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Stride Inc (NYSE: LRN) will replace Omnicell in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, July 5. S&P MidCap 400 constituent II-VI Inc. (NASD: IIVI) is acquiring Coherent in a deal expected to be completed on July 1, pending final closing conditions.

Southwestern Energy Company stock is now 30.69% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SWN Stock saw the intraday high of $6.3657 and lowest of $6.05 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 9.87, which means current price is +59.84% above from all time high which was touched on 06/08/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 44.03M shares, SWN reached a trading volume of 25485353 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SWN shares is $10.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SWN stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Southwestern Energy Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $4.50 to $12. The new note on the price target was released on April 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Southwestern Energy Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Seaport Research Partners analysts kept a Buy rating on SWN stock. On March 14, 2022, analysts increased their price target for SWN shares from 8 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Southwestern Energy Company is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for SWN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for SWN in the course of the last twelve months was 10.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

How has SWN stock performed recently?

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.56. With this latest performance, SWN shares dropped by -36.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SWN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.83 for Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.54, while it was recorded at 6.09 for the last single week of trading, and 5.89 for the last 200 days.

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.86 and a Gross Margin at +44.91. Southwestern Energy Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.37.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.29.

Southwestern Energy Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Earnings analysis for Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SWN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Southwestern Energy Company go to 18.00%.

Insider trade positions for Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]

There are presently around $6,013 million, or 89.70% of SWN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SWN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 168,740,952, which is approximately 8.834% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 128,222,158 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $780.87 million in SWN stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $631.62 million in SWN stock with ownership of nearly 2.451% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Southwestern Energy Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 215 institutional holders increased their position in Southwestern Energy Company [NYSE:SWN] by around 145,243,058 shares. Additionally, 146 investors decreased positions by around 123,473,234 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 718,703,734 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 987,420,026 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SWN stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 37,915,901 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 78,983,515 shares during the same period.