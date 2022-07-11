Shopify Inc. [SHOP] is -74.18% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Shopify Inc. [NYSE: SHOP] gained 0.68% or 0.24 points to close at $35.57 with a heavy trading volume of 22006224 shares. The company report on July 8, 2022 that Shopify Completes Acquisition of Deliverr to Expand Fast and Easy Fulfillment for Merchants Across Multiple Channels.

Internet, Everywhere–(Newsfile Corp. – July 8, 2022) – Shopify Inc. (NYSE, TSX: SHOP), a provider of essential internet infrastructure for commerce, today announced that it has completed its acquisition of Deliverr, Inc.

“Together with Deliverr, Shopify Fulfillment Network (SFN) will give millions of independent businesses, on and off Shopify, an end-to-end logistics platform to unlock fast and easy fulfillment,” said Aaron Brown, CEO of Shopify’s logistics group. “I am delighted to officially welcome the over 400 talented employees of Deliverr to Shopify. Our combined team strengthens SFN’s ability to manage merchant inventory from ‘port to porch’ as merchandise arrives at domestic ports, travels to and throughout the warehouse network, gets distributed across sales channels, and ultimately arrives at the consumer’s doorstep.”.

It opened the trading session at $34.25, the shares rose to $36.75 and dropped to $34.10, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SHOP points out that the company has recorded -70.11% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -19.68% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 43.88M shares, SHOP reached to a volume of 22006224 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Shopify Inc. [SHOP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHOP shares is $56.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHOP stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Shopify Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on June 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Shopify Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Shopify Inc. is set at 2.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHOP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for SHOP in the course of the last twelve months was 175.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 11.80.

Trading performance analysis for SHOP stock

Shopify Inc. [SHOP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.86. With this latest performance, SHOP shares dropped by -6.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -70.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHOP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.81 for Shopify Inc. [SHOP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.42, while it was recorded at 33.87 for the last single week of trading, and 91.25 for the last 200 days.

Shopify Inc. [SHOP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Shopify Inc. [SHOP] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.10 and a Gross Margin at +52.86. Shopify Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +63.20.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 33.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 27.62.

Shopify Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.80 and a Current Ratio set at 11.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Shopify Inc. [SHOP]

There are presently around $27,451 million, or 70.00% of SHOP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SHOP stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 64,420,150, which is approximately 9.476% of the company’s market cap and around 0.15% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 53,729,620 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.91 billion in SHOP stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.3 billion in SHOP stock with ownership of nearly 3.28% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Shopify Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 644 institutional holders increased their position in Shopify Inc. [NYSE:SHOP] by around 125,951,813 shares. Additionally, 689 investors decreased positions by around 139,426,656 shares, while 135 investors held positions by with 506,362,488 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 771,740,957 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SHOP stock had 144 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,271,423 shares, while 334 institutional investors sold positions of 26,193,200 shares during the same period.