RBC Capital Mkts slashes price target on Seritage Growth Properties [SRG] – find out why.

Seritage Growth Properties [NYSE: SRG] price surged by 80.26 percent to reach at $4.88. The company report on July 7, 2022 that Seritage Growth Properties Files Preliminary Proxy Materials.

Seeks Shareholder Approval of Plan of Sale Unanimously Recommended by the Seritage Board of Trustees.

A sum of 82426979 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 700.63K shares. Seritage Growth Properties shares reached a high of $11.2999 and dropped to a low of $9.00 until finishing in the latest session at $10.96.

Guru’s Opinion on Seritage Growth Properties [SRG]:

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Seritage Growth Properties shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 15, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Seritage Growth Properties is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for SRG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.22.

SRG Stock Performance Analysis:

Seritage Growth Properties [SRG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 110.36. With this latest performance, SRG shares gained by 35.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SRG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.62 for Seritage Growth Properties [SRG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.65, while it was recorded at 6.71 for the last single week of trading, and 11.58 for the last 200 days.

Seritage Growth Properties [SRG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $259 million, or 57.90% of SRG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SRG stocks are: HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 5,634,942, which is approximately 16.708% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,125,204 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $56.17 million in SRG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $31.23 million in SRG stock with ownership of nearly -0.82% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Seritage Growth Properties stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 68 institutional holders increased their position in Seritage Growth Properties [NYSE:SRG] by around 2,995,540 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 4,775,327 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 15,849,912 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,620,779 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SRG stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 743,492 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 779,821 shares during the same period.