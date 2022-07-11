Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] Stock trading around $19.77 per share: What’s Next?

Plug Power Inc. [NASDAQ: PLUG] jumped around 0.63 points on Friday, while shares priced at $19.77 at the close of the session, up 3.29%. The company report on June 8, 2022 that Hybrid-Electric Blown-Lift eSTOL Plane Developer Electra Acquires Airflow to Create a Leader in Advanced Air Mobility.

Electra.aero, Inc. (Electra), a next-gen aerospace company with a mission to help decarbonize aviation and open new air transportation markets, announced today that it has acquired California-based Airflow.aero, Inc. (Airflow). The transaction, which closed on June 2, creates a powerful addition to the rapidly emerging advanced air mobility (AAM) market. The announcement was made at the UP.Summit, an annual gathering of leaders in transportation innovation hosted by investment firm UP.Partners.

The acquisition places Electra’s order book at almost 800 planes, beyond break-even for commercial development.

Plug Power Inc. stock is now -29.97% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PLUG Stock saw the intraday high of $20.02 and lowest of $18.474 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 46.50, which means current price is +55.67% above from all time high which was touched on 04/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 21.76M shares, PLUG reached a trading volume of 17008545 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLUG shares is $34.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLUG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Plug Power Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 30, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Plug Power Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on PLUG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Plug Power Inc. is set at 1.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLUG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.89.

How has PLUG stock performed recently?

Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.31. With this latest performance, PLUG shares gained by 4.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLUG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.09 for Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.49, while it was recorded at 18.25 for the last single week of trading, and 26.00 for the last 200 days.

Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] shares currently have an operating margin of -79.41 and a Gross Margin at -30.72. Plug Power Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -91.56.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.22.

Plug Power Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.50 and a Current Ratio set at 11.40.

Insider trade positions for Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]

There are presently around $5,940 million, or 55.20% of PLUG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLUG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 50,496,523, which is approximately 5.13% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 49,583,891 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $980.27 million in PLUG stocks shares; and ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH, currently with $441.61 million in PLUG stock with ownership of nearly -1.31% of the company’s market capitalization.

288 institutional holders increased their position in Plug Power Inc. [NASDAQ:PLUG] by around 27,662,575 shares. Additionally, 257 investors decreased positions by around 26,307,627 shares, while 120 investors held positions by with 246,460,762 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 300,430,964 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLUG stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,002,575 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 3,299,354 shares during the same period.