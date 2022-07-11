PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] Stock trading around $73.43 per share: What’s Next?

PayPal Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: PYPL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.15% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.14%. The company report on June 28, 2022 that New PayPal Cashback Business Credit Card Launches for US Small Businesses.

The new PayPal Business Cashback Mastercard® is among the industry’s leading cashback business credit cards with no annual fee and 2% cashback on all purchases with no limit to the cashback that can be earned – helping small business owners get rewarded as they make business purchases.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) today announced it is expanding its suite of credit offerings to include a new business credit card to better meet the everyday financing needs of small business owners. The PayPal Business Cashback Mastercard, issued by WebBank and powered by the Mastercard network, is the first business credit card offered through PayPal. The card has no annual fee and rewards cardholders with 2% cashback on all purchases with no rewards earning caps or expiration, making it among the highest cashback rewards value available.

Over the last 12 months, PYPL stock dropped by -75.11%. The one-year PayPal Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 37.43. The average equity rating for PYPL stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $86.90 billion, with 1.16 billion shares outstanding and 1.15 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 17.15M shares, PYPL stock reached a trading volume of 11697133 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PYPL shares is $117.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PYPL stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn have made an estimate for PayPal Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2022, representing the official price target for PayPal Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $152, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on PYPL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PayPal Holdings Inc. is set at 3.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for PYPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for PYPL in the course of the last twelve months was 17.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.14. With this latest performance, PYPL shares dropped by -17.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PYPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.45 for PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 79.63, while it was recorded at 73.50 for the last single week of trading, and 148.65 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.66 and a Gross Margin at +47.38. PayPal Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.31.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.70.

PayPal Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PYPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PayPal Holdings Inc. go to 14.33%.

There are presently around $61,492 million, or 75.00% of PYPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PYPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 94,427,651, which is approximately 0.371% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 78,254,181 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.75 billion in PYPL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.35 billion in PYPL stock with ownership of nearly -1.775% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PayPal Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 1,308 institutional holders increased their position in PayPal Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:PYPL] by around 89,483,839 shares. Additionally, 1,271 investors decreased positions by around 137,619,661 shares, while 170 investors held positions by with 610,320,240 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 837,423,740 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PYPL stock had 186 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,655,244 shares, while 432 institutional investors sold positions of 39,342,462 shares during the same period.