Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN] Revenue clocked in at $12.42 billion, down -61.94% YTD: What’s Next?

Opendoor Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: OPEN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.59% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 18.05%. The company report on July 7, 2022 that Opendoor to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 4th, 2022.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (“Opendoor”) (Nasdaq: OPEN), a leading digital platform for residential real estate, today announced that it will report second quarter 2022 financial results for the period ended June 30, 2022, following the close of the market on Thursday, August 4, 2022. On that day management will host a conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) to discuss the company’s business and financial results.

What: Opendoor Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference CallWhen: Thursday, August 4, 2022Time: 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)Live Webcast: A live webcast of the call can be accessed from the Events and Presentations page of the investor relations website, https://investor.opendoor.com.

Over the last 12 months, OPEN stock dropped by -64.83%. The one-year Opendoor Technologies Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 57.69. The average equity rating for OPEN stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.53 billion, with 619.14 million shares outstanding and 519.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 18.22M shares, OPEN stock reached a trading volume of 13710603 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OPEN shares is $13.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OPEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for Opendoor Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JMP Securities raised their target price to Mkt Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Opendoor Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on OPEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Opendoor Technologies Inc. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for OPEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.37.

OPEN Stock Performance Analysis:

Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.05. With this latest performance, OPEN shares dropped by -24.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OPEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.80 for Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.27, while it was recorded at 5.43 for the last single week of trading, and 12.04 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Opendoor Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.03 and a Gross Margin at +9.10. Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.25.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -34.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.33.

Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

OPEN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OPEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Opendoor Technologies Inc. go to 5.20%.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,377 million, or 70.60% of OPEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OPEN stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 45,272,867, which is approximately 25.168% of the company’s market cap and around 7.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 44,012,877 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $244.71 million in OPEN stocks shares; and SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD, currently with $230.3 million in OPEN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Opendoor Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 177 institutional holders increased their position in Opendoor Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:OPEN] by around 74,188,605 shares. Additionally, 151 investors decreased positions by around 49,034,877 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 304,246,748 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 427,470,230 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OPEN stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,660,971 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 20,649,808 shares during the same period.