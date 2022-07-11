Market cap of Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN] reaches 510.90M – now what?

Mullen Automotive Inc. [NASDAQ: MULN] closed the trading session at $1.17 on 07/08/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.04, while the highest price level was $1.27. The company report on July 5, 2022 that Mullen Eliminates $17.5 Million in Company Debt.

The Company has reduced its indebtedness from more than $30 million last year to an estimated $11 million.

via InvestorWire — Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) (“Mullen” or the “Company”), an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, announces today that it has eliminated $17.5 million in company debt and reduced its overall indebtedness from more than $30 million last year to an estimated $11 million currently.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -77.63 percent and weekly performance of 14.71 percent. The stock has been moved at -76.74 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -12.69 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -55.85 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 68.45M shares, MULN reached to a volume of 74641627 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mullen Automotive Inc. is set at 0.17 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15.

MULN stock trade performance evaluation

Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.71. With this latest performance, MULN shares dropped by -12.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -76.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MULN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.32 for Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1839, while it was recorded at 1.0660 for the last single week of trading, and 4.1447 for the last 200 days.

Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Mullen Automotive Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $9 million, or 1.60% of MULN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MULN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,082,717, which is approximately 475.91% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 917,153 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.07 million in MULN stocks shares; and HRT FINANCIAL LP, currently with $0.94 million in MULN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mullen Automotive Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 52 institutional holders increased their position in Mullen Automotive Inc. [NASDAQ:MULN] by around 6,664,527 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 242,266 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 673,876 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,580,669 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MULN stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,408,881 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 241,196 shares during the same period.