Market cap of Ford Motor Company [F] reaches 46.83B – now what?

Ford Motor Company [NYSE: F] plunged by -$0.03 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $11.78 during the day while it closed the day at $11.62. The company report on July 5, 2022 that Ford Outperforms Industry in June – Sales up 31% On Strong F-Series and SUV Mix; F-150 Lightning Best-selling Electric Truck in June As EV Vehicle Sales Jump 77%; Lincoln SUV Sales Up 44%.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) today reported its June 2022 U.S. sales results. Click here or visit media.ford.com to view the news release.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220705005511/en/.

Ford Motor Company stock has also gained 4.40% of its value over the past 7 days. However, F stock has declined by -24.50% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -50.89% and lost -44.05% year-on date.

The market cap for F stock reached $46.83 billion, with 4.01 billion shares outstanding and 3.94 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 60.82M shares, F reached a trading volume of 55071034 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ford Motor Company [F]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for F shares is $16.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on F stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Ford Motor Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $24 to $12. The new note on the price target was released on May 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Ford Motor Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Berenberg analysts kept a Hold rating on F stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ford Motor Company is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for F stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for F in the course of the last twelve months was 14.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

F stock trade performance evaluation

Ford Motor Company [F] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.40. With this latest performance, F shares dropped by -15.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for F stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.19 for Ford Motor Company [F]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.82, while it was recorded at 11.37 for the last single week of trading, and 16.80 for the last 200 days.

Ford Motor Company [F]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Ford Motor Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ford Motor Company [F] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for F. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ford Motor Company go to 74.15%.

Ford Motor Company [F]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $24,044 million, or 53.90% of F stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of F stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 325,338,615, which is approximately 8.943% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 272,690,686 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.17 billion in F stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.04 billion in F stock with ownership of nearly 4.653% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ford Motor Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 948 institutional holders increased their position in Ford Motor Company [NYSE:F] by around 137,279,017 shares. Additionally, 670 investors decreased positions by around 173,046,977 shares, while 161 investors held positions by with 1,758,837,140 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,069,163,134 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. F stock had 185 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,830,049 shares, while 162 institutional investors sold positions of 27,308,102 shares during the same period.