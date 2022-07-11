Market cap of Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] reaches 12.76B – now what?

Coinbase Global Inc. [NASDAQ: COIN] traded at a high on 07/08/22, posting a 4.93 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $60.29. The company report on June 6, 2022 that Coinbase to Participate in the Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments & CRE Conference.

Coinbase Global, Inc. announced today that Brett Tejpaul, Head of Coinbase Institutional, will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments & CRE Conference on Monday, June 13, 2022 at 12:15 p.m. PT / 3:15 p.m. ET.

A live webcast and replay of the virtual session will be available on Coinbase’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.coinbase.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 17907668 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Coinbase Global Inc. stands at 12.79% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.82%.

The market cap for COIN stock reached $12.76 billion, with 217.47 million shares outstanding and 170.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.38M shares, COIN reached a trading volume of 17907668 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COIN shares is $128.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COIN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Atlantic Equities have made an estimate for Coinbase Global Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $70 to $45. The new note on the price target was released on June 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Coinbase Global Inc. stock. On June 15, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for COIN shares from 173 to 89.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coinbase Global Inc. is set at 6.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for COIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 28.91.

How has COIN stock performed recently?

Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.22. With this latest performance, COIN shares dropped by -13.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -74.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.19 for Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 70.89, while it was recorded at 54.78 for the last single week of trading, and 192.62 for the last 200 days.

Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.24 and a Gross Margin at +83.83. Coinbase Global Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +39.50.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 78.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 22.83.

Coinbase Global Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Insider trade positions for Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN]

There are presently around $4,662 million, or 45.40% of COIN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COIN stocks are: AH EQUITY PARTNERS III, L.L.C. with ownership of 10,864,390, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 6,982,749 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $420.99 million in COIN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $363.26 million in COIN stock with ownership of nearly 4.52% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coinbase Global Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 450 institutional holders increased their position in Coinbase Global Inc. [NASDAQ:COIN] by around 9,511,850 shares. Additionally, 442 investors decreased positions by around 17,040,269 shares, while 132 investors held positions by with 50,777,146 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 77,329,265 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COIN stock had 158 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,935,165 shares, while 251 institutional investors sold positions of 7,963,516 shares during the same period.