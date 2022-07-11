Market Analysts see Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA] falling to $34. Time to buy?

Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [NYSE: HTA] traded at a high on 07/08/22, posting a 0.63 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $28.86. The company report on July 8, 2022 that Healthcare Realty Trust Reports Progress on Asset Sales and Joint Venture Transactions.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Both ISS and Glass Lewis recommend that Healthcare Realty shareholders vote “FOR” the transaction with HTA at upcoming July 15 special meeting.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE: HR) (“Healthcare Realty” or the “Company”) today provided an update regarding its strategic combination with Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE: HTA) (“HTA”). As previously announced, the transaction consideration includes a stock exchange ratio of 1:1 and a special cash dividend of $4.82 per share to HTA shareholders which totals $1.1 billion.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8212260 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Healthcare Trust of America Inc. stands at 3.06% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.03%.

The market cap for HTA stock reached $6.57 billion, with 228.98 million shares outstanding and 228.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.08M shares, HTA reached a trading volume of 8212260 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HTA shares is $33.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HTA stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Healthcare Trust of America Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on February 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Healthcare Trust of America Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $34, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on HTA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Healthcare Trust of America Inc. is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for HTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for HTA in the course of the last twelve months was 245.14.

How has HTA stock performed recently?

Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.40. With this latest performance, HTA shares dropped by -5.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.93 for Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.01, while it was recorded at 28.85 for the last single week of trading, and 31.43 for the last 200 days.

Insider trade positions for Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA]

There are presently around $6,037 million, or 98.60% of HTA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HTA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 31,349,396, which is approximately -0.598% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; COHEN & STEERS, INC., holding 25,711,335 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $742.03 million in HTA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $438.42 million in HTA stock with ownership of nearly -6.223% of the company’s market capitalization.

210 institutional holders increased their position in Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [NYSE:HTA] by around 33,007,946 shares. Additionally, 179 investors decreased positions by around 41,950,080 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 134,221,154 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 209,179,180 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HTA stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,246,050 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 16,222,785 shares during the same period.