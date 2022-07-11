Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] Stock trading around $16.97 per share: What’s Next?

Kinder Morgan Inc. [NYSE: KMI] gained 0.47% on the last trading session, reaching $16.97 price per share at the time. The company report on July 1, 2022 that Tennessee Gas Pipeline Receives FERC Approval for Producer Certified Gas Pooling Service Proposal.

First pipeline system to implement PCG aggregation pooling service.

Tennessee Gas Pipeline Company, L.L.C. (TGP), a subsidiary of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) today received approval for its producer certified gas (PCG), or responsibly sourced gas (RSG), aggregation pooling service from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC). The PCG aggregation pooling service is now available at all pooling points across the TGP system. PCG is conventional natural gas sourced from production facilities that have been certified by a qualified third party to meet certain environmental, social and governance standards that typically focus on management practices for methane emissions, water usage and community relations. The service is designed to enable shippers on TGP to purchase and sell PCG supply at non-physical pooling locations, ultimately serving end-users, utilities, power plants and LNG facilities connected to the TGP system.

Kinder Morgan Inc. represents 2.27 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $38.30 billion with the latest information. KMI stock price has been found in the range of $16.79 to $17.0955.

If compared to the average trading volume of 17.33M shares, KMI reached a trading volume of 13111623 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KMI shares is $20.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KMI stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Kinder Morgan Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 02, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Kinder Morgan Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Underperform rating on KMI stock. On January 10, 2022, analysts increased their price target for KMI shares from 16 to 17.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kinder Morgan Inc. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for KMI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for KMI in the course of the last twelve months was 36.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

Trading performance analysis for KMI stock

Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.25. With this latest performance, KMI shares dropped by -15.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KMI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.26 for Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.35, while it was recorded at 16.76 for the last single week of trading, and 17.59 for the last 200 days.

Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.14 and a Gross Margin at +36.30. Kinder Morgan Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.10.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.43.

Kinder Morgan Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KMI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kinder Morgan Inc. go to -2.66%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]

There are presently around $23,283 million, or 61.60% of KMI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KMI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 172,494,692, which is approximately -0.175% of the company’s market cap and around 12.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 163,931,651 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.78 billion in KMI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.41 billion in KMI stock with ownership of nearly 2.826% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kinder Morgan Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 722 institutional holders increased their position in Kinder Morgan Inc. [NYSE:KMI] by around 124,363,483 shares. Additionally, 503 investors decreased positions by around 82,068,472 shares, while 174 investors held positions by with 1,165,571,667 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,372,003,622 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KMI stock had 137 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,436,921 shares, while 101 institutional investors sold positions of 9,507,343 shares during the same period.