Keefe Bruyette lifts AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

AGNC Investment Corp. [NASDAQ: AGNC] loss -0.61% or -0.07 points to close at $11.42 with a heavy trading volume of 8602727 shares. The company report on July 6, 2022 that AGNC Investment Corp. Announces Date for Second Quarter Earnings Release and Stockholder Call.

AGNC Investment Corp. (Nasdaq: AGNC) (“AGNC” or the “Company”) announced today it will report second quarter 2022 earnings after market close on July 25, 2022. AGNC will hold a stockholder call and audio webcast on July 26, 2022 at 8:30 am ET. Callers who do not plan on asking a question and have internet access are encouraged to utilize the free webcast at www.AGNC.com. Those who plan on participating in the Q&A or do not have internet available may access the call by dialing (877) 300-5922 (U.S. domestic) or (412) 902-6621 (international). Please advise the operator you are dialing in for the AGNC Investment Corp. stockholder call.

A slide presentation will accompany the call and will be available at www.AGNC.com. Select the Q2 2022 Earnings Presentation link to download and print the presentation in advance of the stockholder call.

It opened the trading session at $11.50, the shares rose to $11.505 and dropped to $11.32, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AGNC points out that the company has recorded -24.67% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -14.31% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 14.27M shares, AGNC reached to a volume of 8602727 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGNC shares is $12.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGNC stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for AGNC Investment Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $13.50 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2022, representing the official price target for AGNC Investment Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $14.50 to $11.50, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on AGNC stock. On February 14, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for AGNC shares from 17 to 13.75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AGNC Investment Corp. is set at 0.36 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for AGNC in the course of the last twelve months was 9.56.

AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.16. With this latest performance, AGNC shares dropped by -6.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.10 for AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.66, while it was recorded at 11.47 for the last single week of trading, and 13.93 for the last 200 days.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGNC Investment Corp. go to -1.81%.

There are presently around $2,840 million, or 48.70% of AGNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 47,592,760, which is approximately 0.372% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 39,546,107 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $451.62 million in AGNC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $178.27 million in AGNC stock with ownership of nearly -2.576% of the company’s market capitalization.

239 institutional holders increased their position in AGNC Investment Corp. [NASDAQ:AGNC] by around 24,223,189 shares. Additionally, 232 investors decreased positions by around 24,999,140 shares, while 78 investors held positions by with 199,485,975 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 248,708,304 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGNC stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,315,644 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 4,770,630 shares during the same period.