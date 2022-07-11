Intel Corporation [INTC] Stock trading around $37.99 per share: What’s Next?

Intel Corporation [NASDAQ: INTC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.39% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.55%. The company report on July 6, 2022 that Intel to Report Second-Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Intel Corporation today announced that it will report second-quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, July 28, 2022, promptly after close of market. Intel will then hold an earnings conference call at 2 p.m. PDT that day to discuss the results.

A live public webcast of the earnings conference call can be accessed on Intel’s Investor Relations website. Associated materials, webcast replay and audio download will be available on the site.

Over the last 12 months, INTC stock dropped by -31.41%. The one-year Intel Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.64. The average equity rating for INTC stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $155.95 billion, with 4.08 billion shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 35.70M shares, INTC stock reached a trading volume of 22536281 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Intel Corporation [INTC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INTC shares is $50.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INTC stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Intel Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 03, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Intel Corporation stock. On January 27, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for INTC shares from 58 to 53.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intel Corporation is set at 1.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for INTC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for INTC in the course of the last twelve months was 6.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

INTC Stock Performance Analysis:

Intel Corporation [INTC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.55. With this latest performance, INTC shares dropped by -12.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.03 for Intel Corporation [INTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.32, while it was recorded at 37.23 for the last single week of trading, and 47.95 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Intel Corporation Fundamentals:

Intel Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

INTC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INTC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Intel Corporation go to 3.24%.

Intel Corporation [INTC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $96,557 million, or 64.00% of INTC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INTC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 349,634,956, which is approximately 1.473% of the company’s market cap and around 0.06% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 341,450,251 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.97 billion in INTC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.8 billion in INTC stock with ownership of nearly 1.058% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,526 institutional holders increased their position in Intel Corporation [NASDAQ:INTC] by around 142,223,147 shares. Additionally, 1,185 investors decreased positions by around 176,435,703 shares, while 269 investors held positions by with 2,222,982,398 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,541,641,248 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INTC stock had 159 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,616,595 shares, while 139 institutional investors sold positions of 14,553,951 shares during the same period.