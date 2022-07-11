Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP] moved down -2.41: Why It’s Important

Imperial Petroleum Inc. [NASDAQ: IMPP] slipped around -0.01 points on Friday, while shares priced at $0.43 at the close of the session, down -2.41%. The company report on June 24, 2022 that Imperial Petroleum Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Notice.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (Nasdaq: IMPP) announced today that it has received written notification from The Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) dated June 17, 2022, indicating that because the closing bid price of the Company’s common stock for 30 consecutive business days, from May 5, 2022 to June 16, 2022, was below the minimum $1.00 per share bid price requirement for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market, the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). Pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the applicable grace period to regain compliance is 180 days, or until December 14, 2022.

The Company intends to monitor the closing bid price of its common stock during this grace period and will consider its options in order to regain compliance with The Nasdaq Capital Market minimum bid price requirement. The Company can cure this deficiency if the closing bid price of its common stock is $1.00 per share or higher for at least ten consecutive business days during the grace period. In the event the Company does not regain compliance within the 180-day grace period and it meets all other listing standards and requirements, the Company may be eligible for an additional 180-day grace period.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. stock is now -79.91% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. IMPP Stock saw the intraday high of $0.4462 and lowest of $0.426 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 9.70, which means current price is +13.16% above from all time high which was touched on 03/08/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 46.15M shares, IMPP reached a trading volume of 11174845 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Imperial Petroleum Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for IMPP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.56.

How has IMPP stock performed recently?

Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.36. With this latest performance, IMPP shares dropped by -27.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -79.23% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMPP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.58 for Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6124, while it was recorded at 0.4244 for the last single week of trading.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Imperial Petroleum Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.90 and a Current Ratio set at 8.00.

Insider trade positions for Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP]

There are presently around $1 million, or 2.10% of IMPP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IMPP stocks are: MSD PARTNERS, L.P. with ownership of 439,581, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.48% of the total institutional ownership; HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 382,100 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.16 million in IMPP stocks shares; and IONIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $0.15 million in IMPP stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

20 institutional holders increased their position in Imperial Petroleum Inc. [NASDAQ:IMPP] by around 1,321,442 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 1,727,928 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 1,242,937 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,806,433 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IMPP stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,318,788 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 1,727,300 shares during the same period.