HSBC Securities lifts KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

KE Holdings Inc. [NYSE: BEKE] slipped around -0.16 points on Friday, while shares priced at $16.71 at the close of the session, down -0.95%. The company report on June 29, 2022 that KE Holdings Inc. to Hold Annual General Meeting on August 12, 2022.

KE Holdings Inc. (“Beike” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BEKE; HKEX: 2423), a leading integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services, today announced that it will hold an annual general meeting of the Company’s shareholders (the “AGM”) at 11:00 a.m. Beijing time (or soon after the Class A Meeting and the Class B Meeting, both of which are defined below) on Friday, August 12, 2022 at Oriental Electronic Technology Building, No. 2 Chuangye Road, Haidian District, Beijing, PRC, for the purposes of considering and, if thought fit, passing each of the Proposed Resolutions as defined and set forth in the notice of the AGM (the “AGM Notice”). The AGM Notice and the form of proxy for the AGM are available on the Company’s website at https://investors.ke.com/. The board of directors of the Company fully supports the Proposed Resolutions and recommends that shareholders and holders of American depositary shares (“ADSs”) vote in favor of the Proposed Resolutions.

The Company will hold a class meeting of holders of Class A ordinary shares with a par value of US$0.00002 each (the “Class A Meeting”) and a class meeting of holders of Class B ordinary shares with a par value of US$0.00002 each (the “Class B Meeting”) convened on the same date and at the same place as the AGM, for the purposes of considering and, if thought fit, passing the Class-based Resolution as defined and set forth in the circular of the Company dated June 30, 2022, Hong Kong time. The notices and forms of proxy for each of the Class A Meeting and the Class B Meeting and the circular are available on the Company’s website at https://investors.ke.com/.

KE Holdings Inc. stock is now -16.95% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BEKE Stock saw the intraday high of $16.76 and lowest of $16.25 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 41.06, which means current price is +128.59% above from all time high which was touched on 01/20/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 14.35M shares, BEKE reached a trading volume of 9300652 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BEKE shares is $22.01 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BEKE stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for KE Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 21, 2022, representing the official price target for KE Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $7.50 to $13.50, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on BEKE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KE Holdings Inc. is set at 1.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for BEKE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.67.

How has BEKE stock performed recently?

KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.91. With this latest performance, BEKE shares gained by 11.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BEKE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.38 for KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.43, while it was recorded at 17.05 for the last single week of trading, and 17.48 for the last 200 days.

KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.75 and a Gross Margin at +19.59. KE Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.65.

Return on Total Capital for BEKE is now -0.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.74. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.21. Additionally, BEKE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] managed to generate an average of -$5,738 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.79.KE Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings analysis for KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BEKE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KE Holdings Inc. go to 2.85%.

Insider trade positions for KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]

There are presently around $6,868 million, or 35.70% of BEKE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BEKE stocks are: SB GLOBAL ADVISERS LTD with ownership of 37,177,587, which is approximately -49.091% of the company’s market cap and around 0.66% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 25,505,682 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $426.2 million in BEKE stocks shares; and GREENWOODS ASSET MANAGEMENT HONG KONG LTD., currently with $341.4 million in BEKE stock with ownership of nearly 114.027% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KE Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 137 institutional holders increased their position in KE Holdings Inc. [NYSE:BEKE] by around 124,064,136 shares. Additionally, 86 investors decreased positions by around 129,173,073 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 157,759,862 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 410,997,071 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BEKE stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,169,135 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 52,201,383 shares during the same period.