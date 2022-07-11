For Endo International plc [ENDP], Analyst sees a drop to $1. What next?

Endo International plc [NASDAQ: ENDP] traded at a high on 07/08/22, posting a 13.07 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.60. The company report on July 1, 2022 that Opana® ER Antitrust Trial Concludes With Jury Verdict in Endo’s Favor.

– Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) announced today that a federal jury in Chicago, Illinois, has returned a verdict in favor of the Company’s subsidiaries Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Endo Health Solutions Inc. (collectively Endo), in an antitrust trial.

As Endo previously disclosed, it has been involved since 2014 in various legal proceedings filed by multiple plaintiffs, including classes of direct and indirect purchasers, which have been consolidated in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois under the caption In re Opana® ER Antitrust Litigation. Plaintiffs in the cases alleged, among other things, that the terms of a 2010 patent settlement agreement between Endo and Impax Laboratories, Inc. (now Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.) (Impax) violated the antitrust laws. A trial of all plaintiffs’ claims began in June and concluded today with a verdict in favor of Endo on all counts.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 125698799 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Endo International plc stands at 30.47% while the volatility over the past one month is 24.72%.

The market cap for ENDP stock reached $125.26 million, with 233.88 million shares outstanding and 233.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 36.42M shares, ENDP reached a trading volume of 125698799 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Endo International plc [ENDP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENDP shares is $1.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENDP stock is a recommendation set at 3.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Endo International plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $5 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Endo International plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $3, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on ENDP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Endo International plc is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENDP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for ENDP in the course of the last twelve months was 0.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

How has ENDP stock performed recently?

Endo International plc [ENDP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.44. With this latest performance, ENDP shares gained by 37.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -83.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.66 for Endo International plc [ENDP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8085, while it was recorded at 0.5539 for the last single week of trading, and 2.9817 for the last 200 days.

Endo International plc [ENDP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Endo International plc [ENDP] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.45 and a Gross Margin at +59.21. Endo International plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.01.

Endo International plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Insider trade positions for Endo International plc [ENDP]

There are presently around $117 million, or 83.50% of ENDP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENDP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 37,704,517, which is approximately 2.38% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 28,377,446 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.11 million in ENDP stocks shares; and PAULSON & CO. INC., currently with $10.45 million in ENDP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Endo International plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 91 institutional holders increased their position in Endo International plc [NASDAQ:ENDP] by around 21,299,781 shares. Additionally, 95 investors decreased positions by around 16,548,720 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 155,660,076 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 193,508,577 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENDP stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,502,733 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 1,806,332 shares during the same period.