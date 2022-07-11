DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] Revenue clocked in at $1.40 billion, down -53.62% YTD: What’s Next?

DraftKings Inc. [NASDAQ: DKNG] price plunged by -2.75 percent to reach at -$0.36. The company report on July 7, 2022 that Research Roundup: Veterans and Responsible Gaming.

Written by Julie Hynes, Senior Responsible Gaming Manager at DraftKings.

A sum of 15122328 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 22.75M shares. DraftKings Inc. shares reached a high of $13.20 and dropped to a low of $12.535 until finishing in the latest session at $12.74.

The one-year DKNG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 50.75. The average equity rating for DKNG stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DKNG shares is $25.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DKNG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for DraftKings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JMP Securities raised their target price to Mkt Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 28, 2022, representing the official price target for DraftKings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $31, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on DKNG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DraftKings Inc. is set at 1.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for DKNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.98.

DKNG Stock Performance Analysis:

DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.17. With this latest performance, DKNG shares dropped by -1.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DKNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.25 for DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.08, while it was recorded at 12.59 for the last single week of trading, and 25.57 for the last 200 days.

Insight into DraftKings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] shares currently have an operating margin of -114.62 and a Gross Margin at +38.72. DraftKings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -117.53.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -40.57.

DraftKings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

DKNG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DKNG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DraftKings Inc. go to -6.80%.

DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,685 million, or 58.30% of DKNG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DKNG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,958,212, which is approximately 1.87% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 23,416,465 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $298.33 million in DKNG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $222.03 million in DKNG stock with ownership of nearly 0.206% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DraftKings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 295 institutional holders increased their position in DraftKings Inc. [NASDAQ:DKNG] by around 34,592,451 shares. Additionally, 329 investors decreased positions by around 49,356,723 shares, while 121 investors held positions by with 205,331,841 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 289,281,015 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DKNG stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,714,739 shares, while 153 institutional investors sold positions of 12,679,371 shares during the same period.