Credit Suisse slashes price target on Tesla Inc. [TSLA] – find out why.

Tesla Inc. [NASDAQ: TSLA] closed the trading session at $752.29 on 07/08/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $723.4843, while the highest price level was $764.9399. The company report on July 2, 2022 that Tesla Vehicle Production & Deliveries and Date for Financial Results & Webcast for Second Quarter 2022.

In the second quarter, we produced over 258,000 vehicles and delivered over 254,000 vehicles, despite ongoing supply chain challenges and factory shutdowns beyond our control. June 2022 was the highest vehicle production month in Tesla’s history.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -28.81 percent and weekly performance of 11.71 percent. The stock has been moved at -30.86 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.97 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -28.06 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 29.56M shares, TSLA reached to a volume of 32791923 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Tesla Inc. [TSLA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TSLA shares is $893.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TSLA stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Tesla Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $1175 to $1100. The new note on the price target was released on June 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Tesla Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $1100, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on TSLA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tesla Inc. is set at 41.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for TSLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 22.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for TSLA in the course of the last twelve months was 54.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

TSLA stock trade performance evaluation

Tesla Inc. [TSLA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.71. With this latest performance, TSLA shares gained by 4.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TSLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.90 for Tesla Inc. [TSLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 740.29, while it was recorded at 712.42 for the last single week of trading, and 910.33 for the last 200 days.

Tesla Inc. [TSLA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Tesla Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Tesla Inc. [TSLA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TSLA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tesla Inc. go to 42.20%.

Tesla Inc. [TSLA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $331,504 million, or 43.10% of TSLA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TSLA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 65,171,982, which is approximately 4.361% of the company’s market cap and around 17.26% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 55,241,453 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $41.56 billion in TSLA stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $27.31 billion in TSLA stock with ownership of nearly -0.994% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,562 institutional holders increased their position in Tesla Inc. [NASDAQ:TSLA] by around 29,947,732 shares. Additionally, 956 investors decreased positions by around 21,367,148 shares, while 389 investors held positions by with 389,345,433 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 440,660,313 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TSLA stock had 227 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,507,521 shares, while 141 institutional investors sold positions of 2,521,827 shares during the same period.