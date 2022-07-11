Credit Suisse slashes price target on Tellurian Inc. [TELL] – find out why.

Tellurian Inc. [AMEX: TELL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.27% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.36%. The company report on June 29, 2022 that Tellurian Awards Baker Hughes Contract for Advanced Zero-Emissions Electric-Powered Compressor Technology for Pipeline Project.

Project underscores Tellurian’s commitment to secure and transport cleaner, more affordable and reliable natural gas.

Contract marks the first time Baker Hughes will install its Integrated Compressor Line (ICL) decarbonization technology for pipeline compression in North America.

Over the last 12 months, TELL stock dropped by -28.18%. The one-year Tellurian Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 46.29. The average equity rating for TELL stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.79 billion, with 491.34 million shares outstanding and 488.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 20.97M shares, TELL stock reached a trading volume of 9238023 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Tellurian Inc. [TELL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TELL shares is $5.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TELL stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Tellurian Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Tellurian Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $3 to $7, while Evercore ISI kept a Outperform rating on TELL stock. On June 07, 2021, analysts increased their price target for TELL shares from 2 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tellurian Inc. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for TELL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.51.

TELL Stock Performance Analysis:

Tellurian Inc. [TELL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.36. With this latest performance, TELL shares dropped by -31.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by 0.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TELL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.78 for Tellurian Inc. [TELL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.09, while it was recorded at 3.00 for the last single week of trading, and 3.82 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tellurian Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tellurian Inc. [TELL] shares currently have an operating margin of -158.17 and a Gross Margin at +32.77. Tellurian Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -160.98.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -43.51, with Return on Assets sitting at -25.08.

Tellurian Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.00 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

Tellurian Inc. [TELL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $623 million, or 36.40% of TELL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TELL stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 28,774,871, which is approximately 1.362% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 25,830,587 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $80.33 million in TELL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $72.57 million in TELL stock with ownership of nearly 7.323% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tellurian Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 157 institutional holders increased their position in Tellurian Inc. [AMEX:TELL] by around 53,061,318 shares. Additionally, 77 investors decreased positions by around 27,858,451 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 119,318,841 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 200,238,610 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TELL stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 25,257,611 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 9,256,125 shares during the same period.