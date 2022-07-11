Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] moved down -6.43: Why It’s Important

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [NASDAQ: BBBY] price plunged by -6.43 percent to reach at -$0.35. The company report on June 30, 2022 that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. appoints new Chief Accounting Officer and Head of Treasury.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (Nasdaq: BBBY) today announced that it has named Laura Crossen as Senior Vice President of Finance and Chief Accounting Officer, and Susie A. Kim as Senior Vice President of Treasury and Investor Relations, effective immediately.

Ms. Crossen will lead Bed Bath & Beyond’s team that is responsible for executing the Company’s global accounting operations, financial reporting and tax functions. She has been with Bed Bath & Beyond since 2001 and most recently served as Senior Vice President, Treasury, Tax, and Finance Transformation. Ms. Crossen will continue to report to Gustavo Arnal, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Ms. Crossen replaces John Barresi, who resigned from the company effective June 10, 2022 to pursue another opportunity.

A sum of 16032145 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.91M shares. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. shares reached a high of $5.42 and dropped to a low of $5.01 until finishing in the latest session at $5.09.

The one-year BBBY stock forecast points to a potential downside of -45.85. The average equity rating for BBBY stock is currently 3.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBBY shares is $3.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBBY stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 30, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price from $17 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on June 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $15 to $6, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Underperform rating on BBBY stock. On April 14, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for BBBY shares from 18 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBBY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.06.

BBBY Stock Performance Analysis:

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.41. With this latest performance, BBBY shares dropped by -39.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBBY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.70 for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.56, while it was recorded at 4.87 for the last single week of trading, and 15.49 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.57 and a Gross Margin at +33.31. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.11.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -77.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.66.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $365 million, or 91.70% of BBBY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBBY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,593,090, which is approximately -5.651% of the company’s market cap and around 3.40% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 13,096,764 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $66.66 million in BBBY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $51.71 million in BBBY stock with ownership of nearly -5.22% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 89 institutional holders increased their position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [NASDAQ:BBBY] by around 4,210,050 shares. Additionally, 171 investors decreased positions by around 29,130,047 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 38,441,576 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 71,781,673 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBBY stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,110,324 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 9,130,409 shares during the same period.