B2Gold Corp. [BTG] fell -15.27% so far this year. What now?

B2Gold Corp. [AMEX: BTG] plunged by -$0.07 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $3.41 during the day while it closed the day at $3.33. The company report on June 22, 2022 that B2Gold Announces Voting Results from its 2022 Annual General and Special Meeting.

B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO) (NYSE AMERICAN: BTG) (NSX: B2G) (“B2Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) held on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. A total of 812,572,340 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 76.59% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares.

Shareholders voted overwhelmingly in favour of all items of business before the Meeting. The nine director nominees listed in B2Gold’s Management Information Circular (“the “Circular”) dated May 11, 2022, were elected as directors of B2Gold to hold office for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed. Detailed results of the vote for each director are set out below:.

B2Gold Corp. stock has also loss -1.77% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BTG stock has declined by -26.81% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -11.90% and lost -15.27% year-on date.

The market cap for BTG stock reached $3.52 billion, with 1.06 billion shares outstanding and 1.04 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.20M shares, BTG reached a trading volume of 14688245 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about B2Gold Corp. [BTG]:

JP Morgan have made an estimate for B2Gold Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2021, representing the official price target for B2Gold Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for B2Gold Corp. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.28.

BTG stock trade performance evaluation

B2Gold Corp. [BTG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.77. With this latest performance, BTG shares dropped by -19.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.04 for B2Gold Corp. [BTG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.92, while it was recorded at 3.36 for the last single week of trading, and 4.03 for the last 200 days.

B2Gold Corp. [BTG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and B2Gold Corp. [BTG] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.31 and a Gross Margin at +43.61. B2Gold Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.84.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.99.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for B2Gold Corp. [BTG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BTG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for B2Gold Corp. go to 20.00%.

B2Gold Corp. [BTG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,858 million, or 67.21% of BTG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BTG stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 112,291,382, which is approximately 2.261% of the company’s market cap and around 1.12% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 88,047,429 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $293.2 million in BTG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $116.91 million in BTG stock with ownership of nearly 5.367% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in B2Gold Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 97 institutional holders increased their position in B2Gold Corp. [AMEX:BTG] by around 45,147,671 shares. Additionally, 119 investors decreased positions by around 51,077,635 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 461,728,431 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 557,953,737 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BTG stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,323,471 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 15,980,412 shares during the same period.