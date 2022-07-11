Apple Inc. [AAPL] stock Reiterated by Goldman analyst, price target now $130

Apple Inc. [NASDAQ: AAPL] gained 0.47% or 0.69 points to close at $147.04 with a heavy trading volume of 64359139 shares. The company report on June 14, 2022 that Apple and Major League Soccer to Present All MLS Matches Around the World for 10 Years, Beginning in 2023.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Apple® and Major League Soccer (MLS) today announced that the Apple TV® app will be the exclusive destination to watch every single live MLS match beginning in 2023. This partnership is a historic first for a major professional sports league, and will allow fans around the world to watch all MLS, Leagues Cup,1 and select MLS NEXT Pro and MLS NEXT matches in one place — without any local broadcast blackouts or the need for a traditional pay TV bundle.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220614005502/en/.

It opened the trading session at $145.265, the shares rose to $147.55 and dropped to $145.00, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AAPL points out that the company has recorded -15.94% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -13.95% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 93.90M shares, AAPL reached to a volume of 64359139 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Apple Inc. [AAPL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAPL shares is $185.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAPL stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Apple Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI dropped their target price from $210 to $180. The new note on the price target was released on June 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Apple Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $210 to $180, while Loop Capital kept a Buy rating on AAPL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apple Inc. is set at 4.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 35.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for AAPL in the course of the last twelve months was 26.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for AAPL stock

Apple Inc. [AAPL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.55. With this latest performance, AAPL shares dropped by -1.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.13 for Apple Inc. [AAPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 144.95, while it was recorded at 143.36 for the last single week of trading, and 158.29 for the last 200 days.

Apple Inc. [AAPL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Apple Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Apple Inc. [AAPL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apple Inc. go to 9.91%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Apple Inc. [AAPL]

There are presently around $1,393,143 million, or 59.70% of AAPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AAPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,269,995,750, which is approximately 0.693% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,027,632,887 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $151.1 billion in AAPL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $131.0 billion in AAPL stock with ownership of nearly 0.427% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Apple Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,791 institutional holders increased their position in Apple Inc. [NASDAQ:AAPL] by around 235,469,952 shares. Additionally, 2,372 investors decreased positions by around 275,266,102 shares, while 268 investors held positions by with 8,963,848,262 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,474,584,316 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AAPL stock had 129 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,306,455 shares, while 99 institutional investors sold positions of 17,731,048 shares during the same period.