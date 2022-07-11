American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] Revenue clocked in at $34.77 billion, down -22.22% YTD: What’s Next?

American Airlines Group Inc. [NASDAQ: AAL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.92% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 10.17%. The company report on July 7, 2022 that American Airlines Group Announces Webcast of Second-Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL) will webcast a live audio feed of its second-quarter 2022 financial results conference call with financial analysts and journalists on Thursday, July 21, at 7:30 a.m. CT.

The webcast will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at aa.com/investorrelations. An archive of the call will be available on the website through Aug. 21.

Over the last 12 months, AAL stock dropped by -31.35%. The one-year American Airlines Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.57. The average equity rating for AAL stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.16 billion, with 649.50 million shares outstanding and 641.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 36.42M shares, AAL stock reached a trading volume of 27972192 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAL shares is $18.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for American Airlines Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $18 to $26. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2022, representing the official price target for American Airlines Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Argus analysts kept a Buy rating on AAL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Airlines Group Inc. is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.26.

AAL Stock Performance Analysis:

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.17. With this latest performance, AAL shares dropped by -16.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.39 for American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.75, while it was recorded at 13.79 for the last single week of trading, and 17.65 for the last 200 days.

Insight into American Airlines Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.95 and a Gross Margin at +0.09. American Airlines Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.67.

American Airlines Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

AAL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Airlines Group Inc. go to 16.09%.

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,036 million, or 56.10% of AAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 69,272,683, which is approximately 1.652% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 40,081,381 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $559.94 million in AAL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $485.6 million in AAL stock with ownership of nearly -2.626% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Airlines Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 260 institutional holders increased their position in American Airlines Group Inc. [NASDAQ:AAL] by around 40,120,616 shares. Additionally, 257 investors decreased positions by around 28,708,022 shares, while 125 investors held positions by with 291,686,246 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 360,514,884 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AAL stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,348,597 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 4,390,641 shares during the same period.