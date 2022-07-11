Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] fell -44.86% so far this year. What now?

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ: AMD] jumped around 0.05 points on Friday, while shares priced at $79.35 at the close of the session, up 0.06%. The company report on June 28, 2022 that AMD Powers Real-Time AI Processing at the Edge for Revolutionary Canon Free Viewpoint Video System, Transforming Live Sports Broadcasts.

— Canon camera systems using Versal AI Core series to enable game-changing immersive viewing experiences for live broadcasts at premier sports venues around the world —.

AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) today announced that the Versal™ AI Core series, with AMD AI Engine technology, has been selected by Canon for its Free Viewpoint Video System expected to revolutionize the viewing experience for live sport broadcasts and webcasts. Versal AI Core devices deliver powerful machine learning (ML)-based video processing at the edge for Canon camera systems.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stock is now -44.86% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AMD Stock saw the intraday high of $80.47 and lowest of $77.40 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 164.46, which means current price is +10.82% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 106.92M shares, AMD reached a trading volume of 83330096 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMD shares is $133.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMD stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 30, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $98 to $140, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on AMD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is set at 4.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMD in the course of the last twelve months was 38.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

How has AMD stock performed recently?

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.77. With this latest performance, AMD shares dropped by -24.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.55 for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 90.61, while it was recorded at 76.57 for the last single week of trading, and 114.60 for the last 200 days.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings analysis for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. go to 28.10%.

Insider trade positions for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]

There are presently around $85,604 million, or 68.40% of AMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 133,525,143, which is approximately -7.273% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 119,569,366 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.49 billion in AMD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.2 billion in AMD stock with ownership of nearly -2.78% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,055 institutional holders increased their position in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ:AMD] by around 76,643,525 shares. Additionally, 934 investors decreased positions by around 197,606,858 shares, while 122 investors held positions by with 804,569,948 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,078,820,331 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMD stock had 204 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,657,894 shares, while 281 institutional investors sold positions of 47,415,158 shares during the same period.