OceanPal Inc. [OP] moved up 4.57: Why It’s Important

OceanPal Inc. [NASDAQ: OP] jumped around 0.02 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $0.47 at the close of the session, up 4.57%. The company report on July 5, 2022 that OceanPal Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Calipso.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ: OP), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of vessels, today announced that it has entered into a time charter contract with ETG Commodities Ltd for its Panamax dry bulk vessel, the m/v Calipso. The gross charter rate is US$19,600 per day minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, for a period of about ninety (90) days. The charter commenced on July 2, 2022.

The “Calipso” is a 73,691 dwt Panamax dry bulk vessel built in 2005.

OceanPal Inc. stock is now -76.91% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. OP Stock saw the intraday high of $0.5749 and lowest of $0.462 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 12.09, which means current price is +20.15% above from all time high which was touched on 01/12/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 745.76K shares, OP reached a trading volume of 6030966 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about OceanPal Inc. [OP]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for OceanPal Inc. is set at 0.05 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.60.

How has OP stock performed recently?

OceanPal Inc. [OP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.35. With this latest performance, OP shares dropped by -21.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -78.20% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.83 for OceanPal Inc. [OP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5494, while it was recorded at 0.4658 for the last single week of trading.

OceanPal Inc. [OP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and OceanPal Inc. [OP] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.04 and a Gross Margin at +69.42. OceanPal Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.04.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.31.

OceanPal Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 5.40.

Insider trade positions for OceanPal Inc. [OP]

There are presently around $0 million, or 3.80% of OP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OP stocks are: OSMIUM PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 145,076, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.11% of the total institutional ownership; CREATIVEONE WEALTH, LLC, holding 97,490 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $46000.0 in OP stocks shares; and STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP, currently with $40000.0 in OP stock with ownership of nearly 35.319% of the company’s market capitalization.

11 institutional holders increased their position in OceanPal Inc. [NASDAQ:OP] by around 204,569 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 267,541 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 152,648 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 624,758 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OP stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 68,275 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 68,014 shares during the same period.