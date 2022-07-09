Change Healthcare Inc. [CHNG] stock Resumed by Credit Suisse analyst, price target now $25.75

Change Healthcare Inc. [NASDAQ: CHNG] closed the trading session at $23.31 on 07/07/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $23.25, while the highest price level was $23.62. The company report on June 22, 2022 that Change Healthcare, in Collaboration with Luma Health, Launches Patient Engagement, a Suite of Technology Solutions to Unify the Patient Healthcare Journey.

Suite combines Luma Health’s Patient Success Platform™ solution with Change Healthcare’s revenue cycle management solutions to give patients and providers a cohesive experience that spans the entire healthcare journey.

Today Change Healthcare (NASDAQ: CHNG) launched Patient Engagement, a suite of solutions that seamlessly connects touchpoints across the patient journey, increasing access and improving communication between patients and providers. Change Healthcare’s proven revenue cycle management capabilities and Luma Health’s industry-leading solutions enable providers to unify operational, clinical, and financial journeys, creating a more streamlined experience for patients.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 9.03 percent and weekly performance of 1.17 percent. The stock has been moved at 10.89 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.47 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -1.77 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.64M shares, CHNG reached to a volume of 3210163 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Change Healthcare Inc. [CHNG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHNG shares is $26.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHNG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Change Healthcare Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Change Healthcare Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25.75, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on CHNG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Change Healthcare Inc. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHNG in the course of the last twelve months was 17.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

CHNG stock trade performance evaluation

Change Healthcare Inc. [CHNG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.17. With this latest performance, CHNG shares dropped by -2.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.34 for Change Healthcare Inc. [CHNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.34, while it was recorded at 23.42 for the last single week of trading, and 21.71 for the last 200 days.

Change Healthcare Inc. [CHNG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Change Healthcare Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Change Healthcare Inc. [CHNG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHNG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Change Healthcare Inc. go to 13.00%.

Change Healthcare Inc. [CHNG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,233 million, or 99.20% of CHNG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHNG stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC. with ownership of 59,620,253, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 21,658,561 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $504.86 million in CHNG stocks shares; and CLARKSTON CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $441.49 million in CHNG stock with ownership of nearly 0.283% of the company’s market capitalization.

154 institutional holders increased their position in Change Healthcare Inc. [NASDAQ:CHNG] by around 38,139,278 shares. Additionally, 133 investors decreased positions by around 37,058,408 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 235,091,601 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 310,289,287 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHNG stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,424,223 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 12,320,539 shares during the same period.