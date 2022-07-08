why The Home Depot Inc. [HD] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $356.65

The Home Depot Inc. [NYSE: HD] gained 1.10% on the last trading session, reaching $286.69 price per share at the time. The company report on July 5, 2022 that The Home Depot’s Homer Fund Launches 2022 Orange@Heart Employee Assistance Campaign.

Northampton, MA –News Direct– The Home Depot.

The Homer Fund, The Home Depot’s employee assistance program, is funded by associates and the company to help associates in need. Orange at Heart, the annual fundraising campaign, celebrates the generosity of our workforce.

The Home Depot Inc. represents 1.03 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $289.57 billion with the latest information. HD stock price has been found in the range of $281.45 to $286.97.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.50M shares, HD reached a trading volume of 3094289 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Home Depot Inc. [HD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HD shares is $356.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HD stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MKM Partners have made an estimate for The Home Depot Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush dropped their target price from $340 to $320. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2022, representing the official price target for The Home Depot Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $350 to $340, while Raymond James kept a Outperform rating on HD stock. On May 18, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for HD shares from 420 to 400.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Home Depot Inc. is set at 7.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for HD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for HD in the course of the last twelve months was 70.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

Trading performance analysis for HD stock

The Home Depot Inc. [HD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.68. With this latest performance, HD shares dropped by -5.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.39 for The Home Depot Inc. [HD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 290.93, while it was recorded at 281.47 for the last single week of trading, and 339.96 for the last 200 days.

The Home Depot Inc. [HD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Home Depot Inc. [HD] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.24 and a Gross Margin at +32.05. The Home Depot Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.87.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2,050.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 23.07.

The Home Depot Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

The Home Depot Inc. [HD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Home Depot Inc. go to 14.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Home Depot Inc. [HD]

There are presently around $205,750 million, or 71.20% of HD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 93,307,687, which is approximately 0.113% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 72,085,771 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.67 billion in HD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $13.08 billion in HD stock with ownership of nearly 0.397% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Home Depot Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 1,573 institutional holders increased their position in The Home Depot Inc. [NYSE:HD] by around 26,465,614 shares. Additionally, 1,518 investors decreased positions by around 42,625,871 shares, while 327 investors held positions by with 648,582,122 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 717,673,607 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HD stock had 141 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,741,628 shares, while 195 institutional investors sold positions of 1,869,770 shares during the same period.