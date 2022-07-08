why E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $11.50

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [NYSE: ETWO] closed the trading session at $7.98 on 07/07/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $7.75, while the highest price level was $8.015. The company report on June 15, 2022 that E2open to Report Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Results.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ETWO), the connected supply chain SaaS platform with the largest multi-enterprise network, today announced that it will report its fiscal first quarter 2023 financial results after the U.S. financial markets close on Monday, July 11, 2022. E2open management will host a webcast at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on that day to discuss the financial results and other business highlights.

A webcast of the event can be accessed through the investor relations section of the company’s website at investors.e2open.com. A replay will be available within 12 hours after the conclusion of the live event.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -29.13 percent and weekly performance of -1.48 percent. The stock has been moved at -27.78 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.51 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -8.28 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.21M shares, ETWO reached to a volume of 4278237 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETWO shares is $11.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETWO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 23, 2022, representing the official price target for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Craig Hallum analysts kept a Buy rating on ETWO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for ETWO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for ETWO in the course of the last twelve months was 134.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

ETWO stock trade performance evaluation

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.48. With this latest performance, ETWO shares dropped by -3.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETWO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.31 for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.99, while it was recorded at 7.94 for the last single week of trading, and 9.70 for the last 200 days.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.61 and a Gross Margin at +36.71. E2open Parent Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -38.95.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.59.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ETWO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. go to 27.70%.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,664 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ETWO stocks are: INSIGHT HOLDINGS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 49,831,006, which is approximately 147.264% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; FRANCISCO PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 38,688,552 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $308.74 million in ETWO stocks shares; and NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC, currently with $250.13 million in ETWO stock with ownership of nearly -0.126% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in E2open Parent Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 71 institutional holders increased their position in E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [NYSE:ETWO] by around 52,126,754 shares. Additionally, 79 investors decreased positions by around 22,540,386 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 259,180,819 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 333,847,959 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ETWO stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,298,624 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 8,127,170 shares during the same period.