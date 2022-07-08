Wedbush lifts CytomX Therapeutics Inc. [CTMX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: CTMX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -37.56% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -34.22%. The company report on July 6, 2022 that CytomX Therapeutics Announces Phase 2 Results for Praluzatamab Ravtansine in Breast Cancer.

– Study meets primary endpoint of objective response rate in HR+/HER2-non-amplified breast cancer -.

– Secondary endpoints including clinical benefit rate at 24 weeks and median progression-free survival were 40 percent and 2.6 months, respectively -.

Over the last 12 months, CTMX stock dropped by -79.22%. The one-year CytomX Therapeutics Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 88.69. The average equity rating for CTMX stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $80.01 million, with 65.39 million shares outstanding and 64.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.12M shares, CTMX stock reached a trading volume of 27232178 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on CytomX Therapeutics Inc. [CTMX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTMX shares is $10.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTMX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for CytomX Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $10 to $1.50. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2022, representing the official price target for CytomX Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $16 to $4, while Mizuho kept a Neutral rating on CTMX stock. On July 07, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CTMX shares from 12 to 2.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTMX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.04.

CTMX Stock Performance Analysis:

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. [CTMX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -34.22. With this latest performance, CTMX shares dropped by -29.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -70.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTMX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.73 for CytomX Therapeutics Inc. [CTMX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7334, while it was recorded at 1.7620 for the last single week of trading, and 3.9033 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CytomX Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. [CTMX] shares currently have an operating margin of -120.42 and a Gross Margin at +91.61. CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -120.17.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -120.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.61.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

CTMX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTMX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CytomX Therapeutics Inc. go to -0.90%.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. [CTMX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $66 million, or 85.60% of CTMX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTMX stocks are: BVF INC/IL with ownership of 5,803,700, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; RTW INVESTMENTS, LP, holding 5,779,700 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.11 million in CTMX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $6.42 million in CTMX stock with ownership of nearly 2.249% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CytomX Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 57 institutional holders increased their position in CytomX Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:CTMX] by around 7,330,488 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 8,218,490 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 38,129,382 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,678,360 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTMX stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,004,875 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 1,184,534 shares during the same period.